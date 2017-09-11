Will Your Smartphone Manufacturer Repair Your Hurricane-Damaged Phone?

In times of disaster, we often rely on our smartphones to check on loved ones or connect with relief organizations. But that’s a difficult task if your device has been damaged during the storm. To that end, some smartphone manufacturers are offering free repairs to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Google has teamed up with UBreakiFix to offer free Pixel repairs to customers in the Houston area.

The companies say that the effort is their attempt to “provide some small relief” to customers and friends in the area.

Customers can take their damaged phones to one of seven UBreakiFix stores in the area until Sept. 30 for free repairs.

It’s unclear if Google will expand its offer to cover any phones damaged by Hurricane Irma, which made landfall on Florida over the weekend. Consumerist has reached out to the company for additional information.

As for Google’s competitors, customers began reporting last week that Apple was offering some free phone repairs for Hurricane Harvey victims.

9to5Google reports that Apple has been repairing Houston customers’ devices that suffered water damage or that were broken during evacuation free of charge. These types of damage, 9to5Google reports, would not typically be covered by Apple’s warranty.

So far, it appears these repairs have occurred on a case-by-case basis. Consumerist has reached out to Apple for additional information on the repairs, and whether or not they will be extended to residents in Florida. If we hear anything back, we’ll update this post.

It is unclear if Samsung is offering similar repairs to hurricane victims. We’ve reached out to the company and will add any additional information we receive to this post.