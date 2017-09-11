Nordstrom Concept Store Doesn’t Stock Actual Clothing But It Does Offer Booze

While you can easily shop for clothes online from the comfort of your couch with a glass of your favorite beverage to hand — would you be willing to leave the house if you could get both wine and professional styling advice? Nordstrom hopes so: The retailer is launching a tiny store that doesn’t stock any actual products, but will offer shoppers boozy beverages to sip while they try stuff on.

Nordstrom’s new retail concept — dubbed Nordstrom Local — will open Oct. 3 in West Hollywood, CA, the retailer announced Monday.

At just 3,000 square feet, it’s a lot smaller than a traditional Nordstrom, which is usually around 140,000 square feet. Inside, there are eight dressing rooms surrounded by a common space where customers can hang out, drink a glass of wine, beer, or espresso, and talk to the personal stylists.

The idea here is service, not inventory: Along with beverages, on-site manicures, alterations, and tailoring will be available, Nordstrom says.

Stylists will be able to transfer products from other stores for customers to try on, while shoppers can pick up items they’ve purchased online on the same day, or make returns.

“We know there are more and more demands on a customer’s time and we wanted to offer our best services in a convenient location to meet their shopping needs,” said Shea Jensen, Nordstrom senior vice president of customer experience.