Netflix Takes Over California Pot Dispensary, Offers Show-Themed Marijuana

“Netflix and chill” took on an entirely different meaning this weekend: The streaming service hosted a pop-up at a medical marijuana dispensary in California, offering pot strains inspired by several of its original television shows.

The L.A. Times reports that customers at Alternative Health Herbal Services were able to score marijuana strains named after 10 Netflix shows this weekend as the streaming service promoted its new pot-centered show, Disjointed.

The strains of marijuana featured names like Banana Stand Kush in honor of Arrested Development; Camp Firewood inspired by Wet Hot American Summer; Poussey Riot based on Orange Is The New Black; and Peyotea from Grace and Frankie.

The marijuana was only available to consumers with qualifying medical conditions and in possession of a medical marijuana card.

Netflix notes that it was not profiting from the sale of the promotional marijuana, the L.A. Times reports.

While not everyone could buy Netflix’s strains of marijuana, the company offered others promotional swag including long-sleeve shirts, hats, and pins adorned with Disjointed references.