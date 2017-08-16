Southwest Offering Frequent Flyers Reward Miles To Make Up For Ongoing Glitch

While Southwest Airlines continues to grapple with a glitch that’s denying its top tier of frequent flyers prime boarding assignments, the carrier is offering up another apology by way of free rewards miles.

Although Southwest has issued a fix and has been reassuring customers that things will be back to normal soon, a spokesperson for the company told the Associated Press that the problem isn’t quite resolved yet.

In the meantime, A-List and A-List preferred members of its Rapid Rewards program will receive a bonus of 1,500 miles for every flight affected by the glitch.

The problems started on Friday, when frequent fliers in the top two tiers of Southwest’s loyalty program reported that they weren’t being automatically checked in for their flights ahead of other travelers like usual. Thus, they ended up with assigned boarding numbers in non-priority groups like B or C, instead of in the A group.

In the meantime, Southwest has been urging A-List and A-List Preferred members to manually check in before their flights, and reminding them that they can always board between groups A and B.