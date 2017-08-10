Dallas Chipotle That Rained Mice Temporarily Closes To Check Over Building

Remember the Chipotle restaurant in Dallas where customers captured video of mice falling from the ceiling and scurrying across the floor? That was a few weeks ago, and now the restaurant is temporarily closing so experts can evaluate the building.

The location, in a historic district in downtown Dallas, has had consistently good health inspection scores, including after the mouse infestation went viral, the Dallas Morning News points out. Its Yelp reviews are less consistent, even before the well-publicized mouse infestation.

At the time of the plummeting-rodents incident, the company said that pest control pros found a gap in the 100-year-old building and were able to get in. Three weeks later and after sealing that gap, the restaurant will close for an unspecified amount of time while the company checks the building. Will it reopen? That depends on what the company finds while the location is closed. Totally rodent-proofing such an old building would be difficult.

A Chipotle spokeswoman told Bloomberg Technology (warning: auto-play video at that link) in a statement that the company “regret[s] any inconvenience and will reopen only when we are certain the building meets all Chipotle standards for operation.”

Employees will be allowed to temporarily transfer to other nearby locations while their restaurant is closed. Presumably, the company would like customers to do the same.

The timing of this incident was pretty bad for Chipotle, coming shortly after a restaurant in Virginia temporarily closed after customers came down with norovirus, a super-contagious gastrointestinal illness that was traced to an employee working while sick.

Here’s the original video posted to Twitter that kicked this whole mouse-hunting issue off.