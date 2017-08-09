Southwest Employee Personally Drives Missing Bag To Cancer Patient’s Home

A Southwest Airlines employee saved the day for a Pittsburgh woman after the bag containing items she needed for chemotherapy treatment the next day failed to arrive at the airport.

WPXI Pittsburgh reports that a Southwest employee personally delivered the missing bag to the woman — who is battling stage four colon cancer — along with a handwritten note.

The ordeal began when the woman decided to take an earlier flight home from Nashville to Pittsburgh recently. While the airline told her that her luggage would arrive with her original flight, that didn’t happen, as the flight was canceled because of a maintenance issue.

She tells WPXI that panic quickly set in as she realized that the bag — which contained items she would need for an upcoming chemotherapy treatment — might not arrive before her appointment the next day.

“Anybody who has gone through chemotherapy and is battling cancer knows how important it is to have certain items for chemotherapy,” the woman said.

A rep with the airline assured the woman that they would do everything they could to deliver her bag as soon as possible. However, when the bag finally arrived at the airport late that evening there was another problem: All of the couriers used by the airline to deliver bags were gone for the night.

Instead of waiting until the next day to deliver the bag, the Southwest employee took matters into her own hands. She drove the bag to the woman’s house after her shift.

The next morning, the passenger tells WPXI that she found her bag on the front porch, along with a handwritten note.

“Sorry for the delay getting your bag to you! Myself and my Southwest family are thinking of you and wishing you all the best. Kick that cancer’s BUTT! With love, Sarah from PIT,” the note read.

“She’s a true angel from heaven, she made a huge difference in my life, and I can’t thank her enough,” the woman tells WPXI.