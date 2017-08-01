Hundreds Of Thousands Of Glittery Phone Cases Sold At Major Retailers Recalled After Burning People

Slapping a glittery, shiny case on your smartphone might give the device a bit more pizzazz — and possibly protection — but it could also burn you. At least that’s the case for 263,000 iPhone cases being recalled by MixBin Electronics.

MixBin announced the recall today, following at least 24 reports of users being burned or suffering from skin irritation after the cases broke.

According to a post with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cases — which fit the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 — contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. If the liquid glitter leaks from the case, it could leave users with burns or other skin irritations.

So far, MixBin says it is aware of 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation and chemical burns related to the cases. Of those reports, 19 occurred in the U.S. One customer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, while another experienced chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body, and hands.

The devices, which came in a variety of designs, were sold at Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online, as well as on Amazon, from Oct. 2015 to June 2017 for between $15 and $65.

iPhone users who have the cases are urged to immediately stop using them and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund. MixBin can be reached at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com or www.getmixbin.com.

The following phone cases are covered by the recall: