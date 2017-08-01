Hundreds Of Thousands Of Glittery Phone Cases Sold At Major Retailers Recalled After Burning People

August 1, 2017 2:45 pm EDT By

Slapping a glittery, shiny case on your smartphone might give the device a bit more pizzazz — and possibly protection — but it could also burn you. At least that’s the case for 263,000 iPhone cases being recalled by MixBin Electronics.

MixBin announced the recall today, following at least 24 reports of users being burned or suffering from skin irritation after the cases broke.

According to a post with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cases — which fit the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 — contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. If the liquid glitter leaks from the case, it could leave users with burns or other skin irritations.

So far, MixBin says it is aware of 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation and chemical burns related to the cases. Of those reports, 19 occurred in the U.S. One customer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, while another experienced chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body, and hands.

The devices, which came in a variety of designs, were sold at Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online, as well as on Amazon, from Oct. 2015 to June 2017 for between $15 and $65.

iPhone users who have the cases are urged to immediately stop using them and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund. MixBin can be reached at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com or www.getmixbin.com.

The following phone cases are covered by the recall:

Retailer(s) Model Number/UPC Code Description
Amazon/MixBin/Nordstrom Rack MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930 Rose Gold
Amazon/MixBin/Nordstrom Rack MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947 Clear
Amazon/MixBin/Nordstrom Rack MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923 Silver
Amazon/MixBin/Nordstrom Rack MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916 Black
Henri Bendel 1000281939 / 400000648538 Party Girls
Henri Bendel 0000300133 / 400001881675 Girl with Heart
Henri Bendel 0000300729 / 400001992357 Center Stripe
Tory Burch 36246 / 190041337545 Island Confetti
Victoria’s Secret 22981035 / 667540177601 Holiday Snow
Victoria’s Secret 23136828 / 667541590553 Bombshell Ombre Snow
Victoria’s Secret 23142231 / 667541621530 Snow
Victoria’s Secret 23141657 / 667541763834 Star
Victoria’s Secret 23244791 / 667542590262 Clear Sparkling
Victoria’s Secret 23239365 / 667542590255 Gold
Victoria’s Secret 23186945 / 667542076001 Waterfall Pink
Victoria’s Secret 23186946 / 667542076018 Waterfall Pink (larger)
Victoria’s Secret  23273349 / 667542836421 Lip Snow
Victoria’s Secret 23273348 / 667542836414 Stripe + Pink
Victoria’s Secret 23305194 / 667543128648 Paris Snow
Victoria’s Secret 23305192 / 667543128624 Leopard Snow
Victoria’s Secret 23305195 / 667543128655 XO Victoria Multi
Victoria’s Secret 23305191 / 667543128617 Electroplated Silver
Victoria’s Secret 23305193 / 667543128631 Icons
Victoria’s Secret  23314726 / 667543220533 Electroplated Silver (larger)

 

Previous President’s Commission On Opioid Crisis Says Death Toll Is Like 9/11 Happening Every Three Weeks
Next Can You Sue Your Insurance Company Over A Data Breach If Your Info Hasn’t Been Used By ID Thieves?