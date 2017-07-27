Period Underwear Company Thinx Has A New CEO Months After Sexual Harassment Claims

Period underwear company Thinx has a new “She-EO,” a title the company’s former leader bestowed upon herself: The startup named a new CEO today, months after the previous leader and co-founder left amid reports of sexual harassment and employee dissatisfaction.

Bloomberg reports that beginning next week Maria Molland Selby will become the new CEO of Thinx, but she won’t continue with the She-E-O title created by her predecessor.

Selby replaces former CEO Miki Agrawal, who referred her self as a She-E-O and stepped down from the helm in March.

Agrawal’s exit came after the company came under scrutiny following reports that the CEO was hostile toward employees and that the startup’s corporate policies were too weak. In fact, one former employee filed a complaint against the company, accusing Agrawal of touching her breasts without consent and making harassing comments, Bloomberg reports, adding that the complaint was eventually withdrawn and the matter settled privately.

Prior to those issues, the company attracted the ire of customers in May 2016 when it disabled its previously generous referral program after it claimed customers began gaming the system.

Since Agrawal’s departure, Selby says the company has worked to turnaround its image, crafting an employee handbook, expanding free healthcare, and extending parental leave to 12 weeks.

Selby tells Bloomberg that she plans to introduce a new ad campaign this summer and expand its offerings.