Microsoft: Don’t Worry, We’re Keeping MS Paint Because Nostalgia

When is the last time you used Microsoft Paint? It doesn’t really matter whether or not you actually want to, because you probably feel all warm and fuzzy when you think about using it to make (often crappy) drawings. That sense of nostalgia has worked its magic on Microsoft, which has announced it isn’t killing off the old program anytime soon.

Citing an “incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia” around the program, Microsoft says it’s learned that Paint still has “a lot of fans” after its 32 years.

The company adds that it wants to “clear up some confusion” surrounding the fate of Paint, which had recently appeared on a list of soon-to-be deprecated apps. That means it’s not in active development, prompting talk that it would soon be doomed to obsolescence.

“MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free,” the company says.

In the meantime, Paint 3D — which is available on the Windows 10 Creators Update — will be getting new feature updates.