TSA Says It Did Not Ban Comic Books From Checked Bags On Flights Leaving Comic-Con

The thing about a major comic book convention like Comic-Con? People are probably going to buy stuff, including comic books, likely in large quantities. But some travelers leaving San Diego after this past weekend’s Comic-Con International were confused by signs informing them that comic books are not allowed in checked baggage. However, that’s just not true.

Folks leaving Comic-Con warned their fellow travelers flying out of San Diego yesterday (note: Tweets include harsh language):

If you are at #SDCC #SDCC2017 and are flying out on @united – please take note of this and share!!! pic.twitter.com/s1sV269DuQ — Adi Chappo (@adichappo) July 23, 2017

United Airlines noted in replies to travelers that comic books must be carried on, per the Transportation Security Administration:

Ahaha holy shit the airport is going to be a clusterfuck. #SDCC cc @SD_Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/WIYqSpzlaA — Amy, stuck @airport (@spooloflies) July 23, 2017

TSA: It Wasn’t Us

We reached out to TSA for more information, and were told by a spokeswoman that the warnings about not allowing comic books — or any kind of book — in checked bags are simply not true.

There is “no restriction on anything related to putting comics or any type of books” in baggage, and TSA never put out any guidance to that effect, she said.

“In fact, they are allowed in both checked and carry-on baggage,” the spokeswoman told Consumerist, adding that there were no delays in the processing of checked bags out of San Diego yesterday.

She also noted that while sometimes when you have a large amount of a particular type of item in a checked bag — say, a suitcase filled with comic books — it may trigger an alarm in the screening technology. All that would require is a quick check of the bag’s contents.

She adds that TSA will now be contacting any airlines that did post notices to that effect.

We’ve reached out to United for more information and will update this post if we hear back.

UPDATE: TSA has now replied to United on Twitter, informing the airline that it had some wrong information.

Good afternoon. Pls note there are no TSA restrictions on checking comic books or any other types of books. https://t.co/Nu00IvcZSc — TSA (@TSA) July 24, 2017

UPDATE 2: A spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport told Consumerist that the airport has not heard anything about the erroneous guidance about comic books and checked baggage from either travelers, TSA, or any airlines, noting that an issue like that would be between the airline and the TSA.