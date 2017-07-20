Target Ending Pilot Program That Rewarded Customers For Using Cartwheel App

Last year, Target began testing a pilot rewards program that allowed some users of its Cartwheel app to earn points redeemable for merchandise based on how much they spend at the register when using the app. Now, that test is coming to an end.

Target recently began notifying customers participating in the pilot program that the retailer will begin phasing out Cartwheel Perks next month.

Under the loyalty program, which was being tested in Denver, Houston, San Diego, St. Louis, and Raleigh, customers could earn reward points for every dollar spent at the store, excluding pharmacy and gift card purchases. Once a shopper accumulates a certain number of points, they can select from pre-determined rewards, including free sunglasses, laundry detergent, and athletic apparel.

Target announced the program’s discontinuation in an email to users, noting that customers can continue to earn points with the program through Aug. 27, but must redeem those points by Sept. 27.

In responses to customers on Twitter, Target notes that it decided to wind down the program after analyzing its impact.

@Winter1983 We have analyzed the impact of our perks program and decided to wind down Cartwheel perks. We're sorry for your disappointment. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) July 20, 2017

Consumerist has reached out to Target for more information about the program’s demise. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

Don’t End It!

News of the discontinuation wasn’t exactly received well by customers using the program.

Half the reason I go to @Target and use Cartwheel so often is the Perks, so I'm a little upset that they're ending it. 😕 — Michelle (@Michelle_523) July 20, 2017

@Target why is cartwheel ending!!! I like it its the only reason I got out if my way to shop at target! — Jen (@Winter1983) July 20, 2017

I am so not happy that @Target is getting rid of Cartwheel Perks! It was one of my favorite things! #nothappyface — Just Can't Couldn't (@tallbubba) July 20, 2017

@Target Cartwheel is getting rid of perks?! What is life?! #targetmom — ItsWhitneyBish (@itswawawhitney) July 19, 2017

So not okay with the cartwheel perks ending @Target! This mama loved this!☹️ — Erin Leal (@erin_leal) July 19, 2017