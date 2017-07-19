Google Adds Additional App Verification Steps To Protect Users From Phishing Attacks

Two months after Google added phishing protections to the Android Gmail app, the company is taking its no-phishing attack approach further by introducing new warnings and a more complex verification system for new apps.

Google announced the new protections Tuesday in a bid to protect users from installing potentially malicious plugins.

The new protections include more warnings for users who are downloading newly created web applications and Apps Scripts that require verification.

When a user attempts to download one of these app, Google will present a screen that warns the user that an app has yet to be verified; it replaces a previous “error” warning page.

If a user wishes to continue with the download, Google will require them to give consent by typing a chosen word into another pop-up window.

Google says the new system will “help reduce the risk of user data being phished by bad actors.”

Additionally, Google contends that the system will assist developers in testing the apps more easily.

Google says that it will expand the protections and verification process to existing apps in coming months.