Frontier Airlines Adding Flights To These 21 New Cities, Will Double Its Routes

July 19, 2017

When we hear complaints about flights on Frontier Airlines, what we don’t hear is that customers want more of them. Yet the discount airline plans to expand its routes, running twice as many flights by this time next year.

CNN reports (warning: auto-play video at that link) that those new routes have been chosen to overlap territory where large traditional airlines dominate, and give the airline more flights to popular tourist spots in Florida like Fort Myers, Tampa, Miami, and Orlando.

Once all of the planned expansion routes are up and running, only Southwest will have more routes to Florida than Frontier.

More flights, not better service

Low-cost carriers like Frontier are focused on expansion and on flying more people rather than squeezing more revenue out of each one, and the airline does fly planes that are more full on average than other airlines. Only fellow discount carrier Spirit had lower customer satisfaction scores in the last American Customer Satisfaction Index report.

A focus on cost-cutting and high volume can lead to cascading problems, though. The airline failed to cancel flights during a massive snowstorm late last year, stranding passengers at its hub in Denver. Frontier’s pilots released a statement blaming the mess on bad management, specifically, the company’s “misplaced focus on cost-cutting that has placed Frontier near the very bottom of the industry In operational performance and customer satisfaction.”

That quality travel will be available to 90% of air travelers in the continental United States once the airline completes its expansion.

Frontier made a chart of which new cities and routes became available for purchase this week.

City On sale 7/18 On sale soon for
Spring 2018 travel
Albuquerque, NM Denver N/A
Atlanta San Juan, Puerto Rico Islip, NY
Austin, TX Ontario, CA., Phoenix, New Orleans, Raleigh/Durham Charlotte NC; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; San Jose, CA.
Boise, ID Denver
Buffalo, NY Fort Myers, FL.; Miami; Orlando, FL.; Tampa, FL.; Denver
Calgary, Alberta, Canada Denver
Charlotte Austin, Islip Providence, RI
Charleston, SC Denver
Cedar Rapids, IA Orlando, FL.
Cancun Kansas City, MO.; Orlando
Chicago-O’Hare Islip; Ontario
Cincinnati Miami Austin, Jacksonville, FL.; Raleigh/Durham; San Antonio; Seattle
Columbus Tampa Austin
Denver Albuquerque; Oklahoma City, OK; Ontario, CA; Palm Springs, CA; Reno, NV; San Jose, CA Boise, Idaho; Buffalo; Calgary, Alberta; Charleston; El Paso, Texas; Fargo, ND; Fresno, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Jackson Hole, WY; Jacksonville, FL; Little Rock, AR; Louisville, KY; Pensacola, FL; Spokane, WA; Tulsa, OK.
Detroit Miami Islip
El Paso Denver
Fargo Denver
Fresno Denver
Fort Myers Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Islip, Kansas City, Nashville, Providence
Grand Rapids Orlando Denver
Indianapolis Tampa
Islip Fort Myers, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Tampa, West Palm Beach, FL. Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago–O’Hare, Detroit
Jackson Hole Denver
Jacksonville Denver, Cincinnati
Kansas City Cancun**, Fort Myers, Tampa Raleigh/Durham
Knoxville Orlando
Las Vegas Salt Lake City, San Jose
Little Rock Denver
Louisville Denver
Miami Buffalo; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Detroit; Islip; Milwaukee; Providence; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Trenton, NJ.
Minneapolis Tampa Islip; Trenton
Milwaukee Miami; Tampa
Nashville Fort Myers; Tampa
New Orleans Austin; Islip; Providence; San Antonio
Oklahoma City Denver; Orlando San Diego
Ontario Austin; Denver Chicago – O’Hare
Orlando Buffalo; Cancun**; Cedar Rapids; Grand Rapids; Knoxville; Oklahoma City San Antonio; Tulsa
Palm Springs Denver
Pensacola Denver
Phoenix Austin, San Antonio
Providence Fort Myers; Miami; New Orleans; Tampa Charlotte; Raleigh/Durham
Raleigh/Durham Raleigh/Durham Cincinnati; Kansas City; Providence
Reno Denver
St. Louis Tampa
Salt Lake City Las Vegas
San Antonio New Orleans; Phoenix; San Diego Cincinnati; Orlando, San Jose
San Diego San Antonio Oklahoma City; Tulsa
San Jose Denver; Las Vegas Austin; San Antonio
San Juan, Puerto Rico Atlanta, Miami
Seattle Cincinnati
Spokane Denver
Tampa Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Indianapolis, Islip, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Providence, St. Louis
Trenton Miami Minneapolis
Tulsa Denver, Orlando, San Diego
West Palm Beach Islip

 

