Queso Recalled For Actually Containing Undeclared Milk And Cheese

Allergies can be a serious, life-threatening business — there’s a reason that businesses have to declare when they might have major allergens in their products. So while you might think it’s a bit of a no-brainer that something that literally has the Spanish word for “cheese” in its name does, in fact, contain cheese, the company is recalling jars that fail to properly disclose the cheese, milk, and eggs within.

The recall is on 16 ounce jars of Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip made by Texas Legend Foods.

Cheese is not actually on the list of major allergens that businesses are required to disclose. But its key ingredient — milk — is, along with eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. And the labels for the Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip failed to make those disclosures as required.

The product comes in a clear glass 16 oz. jar with UPC code 819993005394 and one of the following lot numbers stamped on top of the glass, beneath the lid:

060AFV7A

072AFV7A

072AFV7B

090AFV7A

111AFV7A

The company says that no illnesses have as yet been reported in connection with this problem, which one hopes is because most consumers expect something that says “queso” on it to involve cheese.

Production has been suspended until the FDA and Texas Legend Foods are both certain that future jars will be correctly labeled.

Consumers who purchased the recalled dip are asked to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Anyone who has questions can call the company at (512) 461-0269 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time.