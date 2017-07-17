7 Million Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled Because No One Wants To Eat Bone Shards

Before your next cookout, you may want to check that pack of franks in the fridge: A New York company is recalling more than seven million pounds of hot dog products after someone reported getting a bite of bone in their wiener.

Marathon Enterprises Inc., out of Bronx, NY, is recalling 7,196,084 pounds worth of beef and pork hot dog and sausage items that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Related: How Did The Hot Dog Get Such A Bad Rap?

The items were produced between March 17, 2017, and July 4, 2017. FSIS officials were tipped off complaints that came in through the agency’s Consumer Compliant Monitoring System on July 10 from people who said there were things in their wieners that should not be, specifically, pieces of bones.

Thus far there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with eating these hot dogs. To that end, if you have any of the products involved in the recall, don’t eat them: Throw them in the garbage or return them to the place of purchase.

Several brands are affected, including: Sabrett, Western Beef, Stew Leonard, Papaya King, Nathan’s Private Label, and Katz’s Delicatessen.

The products in question were sold in both retail stores and to private customers including institutions like hotels and restaurants.

And it’s not just your average hot dog that’s involved. Along with regular frankfurters, cocktail franks and hot sausages are also on the list. Some are skinless, some have natural casings.

Check below to see if you’ve purchased any of the affected products. For a list of product labels, click here [PDF].

Retail Products

Note: UPC codes refer to the last three or four digits of the number in the code.

• 3-lb. package of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 410.

• 3-lb. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 414.

• 14-oz. package of “BUN SIZE SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 416.

• 14-oz. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 417.

• 12-oz. package of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 428.

• 14-oz. package of “NEW SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 437.

• 3-lb. package of “SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 438.

• 40-oz. package of “SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 439.

• 14-oz. package of “Western Beef THE MEAT SUPERMARKET BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 451.

• 16-oz. package of “SABRETT HOT SAUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 479.

• 14-oz. package of “Jalapeno SABRETT SPICY HOT & SPICY BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 480.

• 80-oz. package of “ABOUT 50 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 644.

• 48-oz. package of “ABOUT 30 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 732.

• 40-oz. package of “ABOUT 25 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 738.

• 32-oz. package of “ABOUT 20 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 740.

• 80-oz. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 743.

• 32-oz. package of “SABRETT 78-82 Pieces SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 754.

• 12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 771.

• 12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABBRETT BRATWURST SKINLESS BEEF & PORK COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017. And UPC code 772.

• 12-oz. packages of Sabrett brand “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT BEEF & CHEDDAR SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 773.

• 12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 UPC code 774.

• 48-oz. package of “SABRETT HOT SAUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 779.

• 16-oz. packages of Stew Leonard’s.com brand “beef franks” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017.

• Various weights and sizes of “PAPAYA KING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 1420 and 1421.

• 14-oz. package of “1906 PREMIUM * BEEF FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 1906.

• 2.5-lb. package of “1906 PREMIUM * BEEF FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 3860.

• 12.5-oz. package of “24 PIECES SABRETT COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 761.

• 1-lb. 9-oz. package of “48 PIECES SABRETT COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date

between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 762.

• Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT Exclusively for Wind Mill Natural Casing HOT DOGS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017.

Institutional(Hotels/Restaurants, etc)

• Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT NATURAL BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 530, 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 666, 682, 725, 1065, 1201, 1420, 1421, 1530, 1603, 1699, and 1899.

• Various weights and sizes of “Nathan’s Private Label” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 618.

• Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC codes 400, 437, 451, 455, 480, 630, 637, 638, 639, 640, 735, 736, 745, 748, 749, 750, 753, 754, 756, 757, 758, 759, 761, 762, 768, 770, 771, 773, 774, 800, 1012, 1013, 1040, 1060, 1061, 1062, 1064, 1066, 1101, 1438, 1440, 1441, 1480, 1637, 1638, 1639, 1644, 1735, 1748, 1756, 1999,2417, and 3860.

• Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING PORK AND BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 510, 511, 512, 514, 515, 520, 521, 550, and 2403.

• Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT SKINLESS PORK AND BEEF FRANKFURTER” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 554, 590, 592, 593, 596, 772, and 1100.

• Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT HOT SAUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 479, 778, 779, and 786.

• Various weights and sizes of “KATZ’S DELICATESSEN Salami” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 with UPC codes 950, 951, 952, 953, and 954.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday – Friday 8:30am to 5:15pm.