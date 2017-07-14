Starbucks Expanding Nitro Cold Brew To Nearly 1,500 Locations This Year

If you’re itching for a taste of Starbuck’s Nitro Cold Brew, you might be in luck: The coffee chain is expanding the offering to nearly another 1,000 locations.

After debuting Nitro Cold Brew at 500 stores last summer, Starbucks announced this week that it is taking the on-tap beverage to nearly 1,500 locations by the end of the year.

The expansion of Nitro Cold Brew — which is made by infusing nitrogen in cold-brewed coffee and come from a tap like kegged beer — is part of Starbucks’ effort to offer more chilled beverages. Currently, cold drinks — which include traditional cold brew and iced coffee — account for 25% of Starbucks’ annual sales.

Still, a rep for the company tells the Chicago Tribune that not all locations will receive the drink, as it requires additional space and equipment. Instead, the company will offer the Starbucks Cold Brew bike, which rolled out earlier this year to bring Nitro Cold Brew to customers.

In addition to expanding the Nitro Cold Brew offering, the chain says that by installing taps in more stores, it will also expand a test of nitrogen-infused flat white coffee and peach tea to 30 locations this summer.

“We have always offered iced options but the launch of our cold brew platform in 2015 was a catalyst for our ability to bring in new options like Nitro,” Sandy Stark, senior vice president of U.S. beverage and global innovation, said in a statement. “As a result, we are seeing less seasonality with cold coffee as it becomes a year-round drink for our customers.”