Get Your Soylent Shakes At 7-Eleven

Nine months after Soylent stopped selling — and eventually brought back — some of its products following reports from customers who became ill after consuming the company’s powder and nutrition bars, the meal replacement startup is set to offer is items at physical stores for the first time… at 7-Eleven.

Soylent this week began to sell its ready-to-drink meals at 18 7-Eleven stores in California where customers can buy Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, and Cafe Chai flavors.

Offering the products at the convenience stores, the company’s first step in an unspecified retail distribution plan, appears to be Soylent’s attempt to reach a wider audience.

Until now, Soylent only made products available online.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside the talented 7-Eleven team and look forward to building our retail presence nationwide,” Rob Rhinehart, Soylent Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The addition of drinks to 7-Eleven comes nearly a year after Solyent stopped the sale of its nutrition bars and some drink mixes amid reports that customers were becoming violently ill.

Weeks after the company first stopped selling the bars and powder, Soylent said it determined what had made customers sick, noting it would stop using algae-based flour, a replacement for butter and flour.