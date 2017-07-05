No More Laptop Ban For U.S.-Bound Flights On Emirates, Turkish Airlines

Good news for travelers flying on certain airlines to the U.S.: The Department of Homeland Security has lifted the ban on laptops and other personal electronics put in place in March for anyone traveling on Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

Passengers flying Emirates from Dubai, or from Istanbul on Turkish Airlines will again be able to stow their laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, portable DVD players, travel printers/scanners, and “electronic game units larger than a smartphone” in the cabin with them them now that the airlines have met U.S. security requirements.

“Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s new security guidelines for all U.S. bound flights,” Emirates said in a statement. The carrier also confirmed the news on Twitter:

Effective immediately laptops & electronic devices can be taken onboard all Emirates flights from Dubai to the US https://t.co/ii805S5mkN pic.twitter.com/iU7WCFKSq1 — Emirates airline (@emirates) July 5, 2017

Turkish Airlines chimed in with its own updated for passengers about the end of the ban:

Dear Passengers, #WelcomeOnBoard to our US-bound flight. Please fasten your seatbelts and enjoy your own electronic devices. pic.twitter.com/WbcZwNPhrf — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) July 4, 2017

The two airlines join Etihad Airways, which announced earlier this week that passengers on its flights from Abu Dhabi to the U.S. will no longer be subject to the personal electronics ban after implementing new security measures:

Have you heard? #ElectronicsBan #EtihadAirways Share your pictures from onboard using your own device and our inflight Wi-Fi.📷 pic.twitter.com/qgI7M0rnhx — Etihad Airways (@EtihadAirways) July 3, 2017

At the end of June, DHS announced that airports around the world could be subject to a carry-on electronics ban for U.S.-bound flights if they fall afoul of new security standards designed to raise “the global baseline of global aviation security.”