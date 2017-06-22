Report: Sears Closing 20 More Stores, Opening One

Sears Holdings Corporation, parent company of Sears and Kmart, has recently been on a store-closing spree, seeking to lower its expenses to escape a looming retail death spiral. Today, the company announced the opening of a new appliances and mattresses concept store, while also informing employees that the company plans to close another

20 Sears department stores.

Business Insider received the list from Sears insiders. The stores included are scattered across the country, but notably include three stores each in New York and Ohio.

So far this year, Sears Holdings has announced the closings of 150 stores announced in January, and 65 stores announced two weeks ago.

The store closings closings follow the layoffs of 130 corporate employees in February and 400 last week.

Address Town State 4575 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego CA 8201 S Tamiami Trail Sarasota FL 1601 N Harlem Ave Chicago IL 9701 Metcalf Ave Overland Park KS 5715 Johnston Street Lafayette LA 126 Shawan Road Cockeysville MD 17318 Valley Mall Road Hagerstown MD 32123 Gratiot Avenue Roseville MI 14250 Buck Hill Road Burnsville MN 1640 Route 22 Watchung NJ 1425 Central Avenue Albany NY 4000 Jericho Turnpike East Northport NY 601-635 Harry L. Drive Johnson City NY 7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road Mentor OH 6950 W 130th Street Middleburg Heights OH 3408 W Central Avenue Toledo OH 650 Bald Hill Road Warwick RI 300 Baybrook Mall Friendswood TX 9570 Southwest Freeway Houston TX 5200 South 76th Street Greendale WI

The retailer also is trying a new concept store. Similar to the appliances-only test store in Colorado, the Appliances & Mattresses store in Pharr, TX, is a 20,000 square foot showroom for those two product lines. The store will carry 10 brands of appliances, including the retailer’s own Kenmore brand, and major brands of mattresses with space to try them out.

The store will also serve as a pickup point for online purchases from Sears and from Kmart, perhaps looking ahead to a future when people want to test mattresses in person, but don’t need a full-line Sears store nearby.