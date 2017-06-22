Report: Sears Closing 20 More Stores, Opening One

Report: Sears Closing 20 More Stores, Opening OneImage courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart
Sears Holdings Corporation, parent company of Sears and Kmart, has recently been on a store-closing spree, seeking to lower its expenses to escape a looming retail death spiral. Today, the company announced the opening of a new appliances and mattresses concept store, while also informing employees that the company plans to close another
20 Sears department stores.
Business Insider received the list from Sears insiders. The stores included are scattered across the country, but notably include three stores each in New York and Ohio.
So far this year, Sears Holdings has announced the closings of 150 stores announced in January, and 65 stores announced two weeks ago.
The store closings closings follow the layoffs of 130 corporate employees in February and 400 last week.
|Address
|Town
|State
|4575 La Jolla Village Drive
|San Diego
|CA
|8201 S Tamiami Trail
|Sarasota
|FL
|1601 N Harlem Ave
|Chicago
|IL
|9701 Metcalf Ave
|Overland Park
|KS
|5715 Johnston Street
|Lafayette
|LA
|126 Shawan Road
|Cockeysville
|MD
|17318 Valley Mall Road
|Hagerstown
|MD
|32123 Gratiot Avenue
|Roseville
|MI
|14250 Buck Hill Road
|Burnsville
|MN
|1640 Route 22
|Watchung
|NJ
|1425 Central Avenue
|Albany
|NY
|4000 Jericho Turnpike
|East Northport
|NY
|601-635 Harry L. Drive
|Johnson City
|NY
|7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road
|Mentor
|OH
|6950 W 130th Street
|Middleburg Heights
|OH
|3408 W Central Avenue
|Toledo
|OH
|650 Bald Hill Road
|Warwick
|RI
|300 Baybrook Mall
|Friendswood
|TX
|9570 Southwest Freeway
|Houston
|TX
|5200 South 76th Street
|Greendale
|WI
The retailer also is trying a new concept store. Similar to the appliances-only test store in Colorado, the Appliances & Mattresses store in Pharr, TX, is a 20,000 square foot showroom for those two product lines. The store will carry 10 brands of appliances, including the retailer’s own Kenmore brand, and major brands of mattresses with space to try them out.
The store will also serve as a pickup point for online purchases from Sears and from Kmart, perhaps looking ahead to a future when people want to test mattresses in person, but don’t need a full-line Sears store nearby.