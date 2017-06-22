Report: Sears Closing 20 More Stores, Opening One

Image courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart

June 22, 2017 5:15 pm EDT By

Sears Holdings Corporation, parent company of Sears and Kmart, has recently been on a store-closing spree, seeking to lower its expenses to escape a looming retail death spiral. Today, the company announced the opening of a new appliances and mattresses concept store, while also informing employees that the company plans to close another
20 Sears department stores.

Business Insider received the list from Sears insiders. The stores included are scattered across the country, but notably include three stores each in New York and Ohio.

So far this year, Sears Holdings has announced the closings of 150 stores announced in January, and 65 stores announced two weeks ago.

The store closings closings follow the layoffs of 130 corporate employees in February and 400 last week.

Address Town State
4575 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego CA
8201 S Tamiami Trail Sarasota FL
1601 N Harlem Ave Chicago IL
9701 Metcalf Ave Overland Park KS
5715 Johnston Street Lafayette LA
126 Shawan Road Cockeysville MD
17318 Valley Mall Road Hagerstown MD
32123 Gratiot Avenue Roseville MI
14250 Buck Hill Road Burnsville MN
1640 Route 22 Watchung NJ
1425 Central Avenue Albany NY
4000 Jericho Turnpike East Northport NY
601-635 Harry L. Drive Johnson City NY
7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road Mentor OH
6950 W 130th Street Middleburg Heights OH
3408 W Central Avenue Toledo OH
650 Bald Hill Road Warwick RI
300 Baybrook Mall Friendswood TX
9570 Southwest Freeway Houston TX
5200 South 76th Street Greendale WI

The retailer also is trying a new concept store. Similar to the appliances-only test store in Colorado, the Appliances & Mattresses store in Pharr, TX, is a 20,000 square foot showroom for those two product lines. The store will carry 10 brands of appliances, including the retailer’s own Kenmore brand, and major brands of mattresses with space to try them out.

The store will also serve as a pickup point for online purchases from Sears and from Kmart, perhaps looking ahead to a future when people want to test mattresses in person, but don’t need a full-line Sears store nearby.

Previous Burger King, Tim Hortons Vow To Cut Back On Antibiotics In Chicken
Next From Damning To Noncommittal To All-In: The Rainbow Of Reactions To Senate Obamacare Repeal Plan