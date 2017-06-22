Behold This Giant List Of Restaurants Offering Birthday Freebies & Discounts

Abuelo’s Join the Rewards Club and receive an unspecified birthday offer.

Applebee’s If you sign up for the restaurant’s eClub, you’ll get a free birthday dessert. Sweet!

Arby’s Register for deals from Arby’s and get a free roast beef classic sandwich when you purchase any size drink.

Au Bon Pain Free salad or sandwich when you sign up for the online loyalty club, as well as a free travel mug.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels You can get a free classic pretzel on your birthday if you sign up for the My Pretzel Perks loyalty program.

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill A free birthday burrito when you sign up for Club Baja. Plus, a free bonus taco for whenever you find yourself in need of a taco.

Baskin Robbins Sign up for the Birthday Club to get an emailed coupon for a free 2.5 ounce ice cream in the flavor of your choosing, plus a discount on your birthday cake.

bd’s Mongolian Grill Join Club Mongo and get a free meal on your birthday.

Benihana Register for The Chef’s Table and receive a $30 gift certificate during the month of your birthday.

Black Angus Steakhouse You’ll receive a free steak dinner on your first birthday after you sign up to be a Prime Club Member. Bonus free dessert when you join.

Bojangles Get a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with purchase every year on your birthday when you sign up for the restaurant’s eClub.

Boston Market VIP Club members get a free dessert with purchase on their birthday.

Bruegger’s Bagels Sign up for the eClub, get a free bagel of your choice with cream cheese, and a birthday coupon via email.

Buca di Beppo Receive a free small pasta dish for your birthday — Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccini Alfredo, or Baked Ziti — when you sign up for the eClub.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar Joining the Buffalo Circle Club will earn you an order of snack size wings, as well as a free dessert on your birthday.

Caribou Coffee Sign up for the Caribou Perks program and receive a free birthday drink.

Carraba’s Italian Grill Members of the Amici Club receive a free dessert with the purchase of any entree.

Carvel Subscribers of the Fudgie Fanatics email list get you a free ice cream cone, a birthday coupon, and a BOGO offer.

The Cheesecake Factory Tell your server it’s your birthday and you’ll get a free song AND a free birthday sundae with a tiny “scoopette” of vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, confetti pieces and a candle. No signing up for anything!

Chili’s Signing up for the email club will earn you a coupon for a free dessert on your birthday.

Cinnabon You can get a birthday free treat as well as a bonus Minibon cinnamon roll by signing up for Club Cinnamon.

Coldstone Creamery My Coldstone Club members receive a BOGO coupon for an ice cream creation on their birthday.

Cracker Barrel Free dessert and a free song on your birthday — and you don’t have to sign up for a thing.

Culver’s Join the MyCulver’s club and get a free birthday sundae, and a free value basket including a ButterBurger (or other sandwich), classic side, and a regular drink.

Dairy Queen Free blizzard coupon when you sign up for the online fan club, as well as a “special” birthday coupon. Make sure to bring the printed coupon to the store.

Del Taco Join the online club and get a free, regular size premium milkshake on your birthday — vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

Denny’s Get a free original grand slam with a valid ID on your birthday. No signup required.

Dippin’ Dots Signing up for the Dot Crazy email club entitles you to free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday.

Dunkin’ Donuts You’ll get a free drink for signing up for the DD Perks Rewards Program, as well as a free medium beverage of your choice on your birthday.

Edible Arrangements Register for the Edible Rewards program and get an assortment of free chocolate-dipped fruit on your birthday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels A free bagel and schmear with purchase when you join the eClub, as well as free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday.

Firehouse Subs If you sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday, you’ll get a free medium sub valid on your birthday or within six days after it.

Friendly’s Register for the BFF Club and get a free Happy Endings (yes, that’s really what it’s called) medium sundae.

Godiva Sign up for the rewards club to get a $10 gift card during your birthday month.

Gold Star Chili Register for the eClub, get a “birthday surprise,” as well as a BOGO coupon for three-way chili.

Golden Corral Members of the Good As Gold Club will receive a birthday surprise (possibly a free meal).

Great American Cookies You’re gonna get a birthday cookie surprise that is probably in the form of a free cookie if you sign up for cookie-mail.

Hard Rock Cafe Hard Rock Rewards members will receive a birthday offer.

Hooter’s Sign up for HootClub emails and get a free, unspecified birthday gift.

Houlihan’s Join the email list and get $10 off for singing up plus a free entrée on your birthday. Plus, “lots of other swag.”

IHOP Become a member of the Pancake Revolution and receive free pancakes — on your birthday, right away, and on the anniversary of your membership — for your efforts.

Jack in the Box Sign up for offers, get a coupon you can use during your birthday week for two free tacos with purchase.

Jamba Juice Members of the Jamba Insider rewards program get a free birthday smoothie or juice.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Sign up for the email club and get a yearly coupon on your birthday for a free sub and regular size drink that can be used anytime during the year.

Johnny Rockets Registering for emails will get you a free burger with purchase on your first visit as well as on your birthday.

Krispy Kreme Donuts Treat yourself to a free doughnut on your birthday after you’ve signed up for the eClub.

Lone Star Steakhouse Join the eClub, get a gift for joining, and a gift on your birthday (rumored to be a free appetizer).

Marble Slab Creamery Members of the Slab Happy rewards program will receive a $5 coupon on their birthday and subscriber anniversary, plus a free ice cream for signing up.

Margaritaville All you have to do is show up on your birthday to get a free scoop of ice-cream — plus toppings.

Moe’s Southwestern Grill Get a complimentary birthday burrito every year when you sign up for Moe’s e-World.

Noodles & Company Becoming a member of the Noodlegrams eClub will entitle you to you one free noodle bowl on your birthday.

O’Charley’s Members of the O’Club get a free birthday surprise, and a free appetizer just for joining.

Olive Garden Free appetizer or dessert during your birthday month if you subscribe to the eClub.

Outback Steakhouse No need to sign up to receive a child-size vanilla sundae with chocolate syrup on your birthday. If you do sign up for the rewards program, you’ll also get a birthday coupon for a free dessert or appetizer with your meal.

P.F. Chang’s Register for emails and receive a complimentary appetizer or dessert of your choice during your birthday month.

Panera Bread MyPanera members get a free pastry, dessert, or cafe item on their birthday.

Pinkberry PinkCard subscribers can score a free yogurt on their birthday.

Pizza Hut Register for an online ordering account and receive free cinnamon sticks on your birthday (when you place an order online).

Planet Smoothie Members of the Planet Smoothie Club get a free smoothie on their birthday.

Ponderosa You want a birthday surprise? Join the eClub.

Qdoba Mexican Grill Qdoba Rewards members will get a birthday offer for joining, as long as you register at least two months prior to your birthday.

Quiznos Join the Q Club online, and get your choice of free cookie on your birthday when you bring in the email coupon.

Red Mango Get $5 off your birthday purchase after you join Club Mango, as well as a $2 reward for signing up.

Red Lobster A random freebie will be chosen for you on your birthday if you’re a member of the Fresh Catch Club at least seven days prior to the big day. Cue the suspense.

Red Robin A free birthday burger will be yours if you’re a member of the Royalty rewards club.

Rita’s Italian Ice Birthday Club members get a free treat on their birthday (a free scoop of ice cream, Italian ice, or custard). And if your birthday is in the winter months when your local Rita’s may be closed, you’ll get a half-birthday message/offer instead.

Ruby Tuesday Adding your name to the So Connected email list gets you a free appetizer when you join, and your choice of either a free burger or free garden bar entree on your birthday.

Sbarro Anyone in the the Slice Society can score a free slice of pizza on their birthday.

Smashburger Free side or shake with any purchase on your birthday for members of the Smashclub, plus a 50% off entree with purchase of a side and drink upon joining.

Sonic Signing up for MySonic rewards will earn you a free birthday treat.

Sprinkles Cupcakes Members of the perks program will get a free cupcake on their birthday. Once you get to a certain level, you’ll also get a free cupcake on your half birthday. The top tier of members get a dozen free cupcakes on the big day.

Starbucks Join the Starbucks Rewards program and get a free birthday beverage.

Steak N’ Shake Want a double-steak burger with cheese fries for free on your birthday? Sign up for the email club.

TCBY Register for myTCBY and get a free frozen yogurt on your birthday and bring on the brain freeze.

TGI Fridays Become a “Friend With Benefits” and get a free dessert during your birthday month, as well as a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert when you sign up.

Waffle House Free birthday waffle for all Waffle House Regulars Club members.

Wendy’s WendyMail subscribers get a free Frosty.