eBay Tries To Remain Competitive With New Price-Match Guarantee

As eBay has gradually shifted away from its heyday reputation as an online auction site, it’s had some trouble reminding everyday shoppers that it can still be a good place to get a deal. To promote this fact, eBay is now offering a guarantee — on some products — that it will match or beat prices found on Amazon, Walmart.com and other sites.

eBay announced today the launch of Price Match Guarantee, a service that guarantees eBay deals will be the best price online, or the company will match the lower price of a competitor.

“The vast majority of our deals are already lower priced or equal to our competitors, but if a shopper finds it for less, we’ll gladly match the price of our competitors,” said Hal Lawton, Senior Vice President of North America at eBay.

The Price Match Guarantee applies only to about 50,000 new, unopened items in retail packaging offered in eBay’s Deals section and is available only for U.S. residents.

Here’s how it works: If a shopper finds a competitor offering the same product for less, once verified, eBay will offer a coupon for the difference in price that can be used towards the purchase of the item. Coupons will expire within 24 hours and will not be reissued upon expiration

Items eligible for the Price Match Guarantee must be identical and in stock on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Jet.com, HomeDepot.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, or Wayfair.com. However, the guarantee does not apply to products sold by third-parties on these retailers’ websites.

The Price Match Guarantee does not take taxes and shipping fees into account. Additionally, if an item is returned, the buyer will be refunded the listing price minus the coupon value.