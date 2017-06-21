Britax Recalls 207,000 Carseats Over Chest Clips That Can Break

If you own a Britax B-Safe carseat you should check to see if it’s part of the company’s latest safety recall covering 207,000 safety seats.

Britax recalled 207,037 B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite, and BOB B-Safe 35 carseats after finding that the chest clip could break.

According to a notice [PDF] posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if the chest clip breaks it could pose a choking hazard, increasing the risk of children.

While Britax says it is unaware of any injuries related to the recall, NHTSA’s complaint database includes several incidents in which the chest clip has broken.

In a complaint filed this month, the owner of a Britax B Safe 35 said that her older child notified her that the chest clip on the carseat had come unlatched. When the woman pulled over to fix the issue, she found that the clip was broken and no longer usable.

Another complaint noted that the shoulder strap chest clip came apart while driving at 70 miles-per-hour. The driver coasted to a stop and noticed that the shoulder strap chest clip was cracked.

Britax says that it will inform carseat owners of the recall and will provide a replacement clip free of charge. Owners may contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or visit www.bsafe35clip.com.

The recalled carseats, manufactured between Nov. 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017 can be identified by the below model numbers: