Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola, GoMacro & BulletProof Bars Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Granola and protein bars can make a great snack, but they aren’t as good when they come with a side of listeria. For that reason, Trader Joe’s and Wildway grainless granola, along with bars from GoMacro and Bulletproof are being recalled.

The companies announced the recalls this week after being notified by a supplier or suppliers that an ingredient used in each of the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

While it is currently unclear if the recalls are actually related, in the case of BulletProof 360 and GoMacro the potentially contaminated ingredient was either almond or cashew. A look at Trader Joe’s and Wildway’s grainless granola shows it contains cashews.

A rep for the FDA referred questions about a potential connection to each of the companies. Consumerist has reached out to the companies for additional information on the affected ingredients and the supplier or suppliers.

In the meantime, here are the recalls:

Trader Joe’s/Wildway Grainless Granola

Trader Joe’s and Wildway announced Wednesday the recall of certain grainless granola products after being notified by an ingredient supplier that one ingredient may be contaminated with listeria.

According to a notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration, the supplier has already corrected the potential contamination.

While Wildway say its recalled products were sold nationally, Trader Joe’s says the recalled products were sold at stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Vermont.

So far, no illnesses have been reported related to the recall.

The affected products have already been removed from shelves at Trader Joe’s and other retailers, according to the companies.

Consumers with further questions or concerns may call Wildway customer care at 1-844-617-8240 Monday to Friday or Trader Joe’s at 626-599-3817 or via email.

Recalled products include:

States Affected Product Size Lot Codes “Best By” Nationwide Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola 8 oz. 096 097 40618 UPC: 85866005190 40718 Nationwide Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola 10 oz. 97 40718 UPC: 864352000015 Nationwide Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola 8 oz. 89 33018 UPC: 858660005176 96 40618 100 41018 Nationwide Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola 8 oz. 90 103117 UPC: 858660005183 96 110617 101 111117 Nationwide Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola 10 oz. 90 103117 96 110617 102 111117 Nationwide Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola 8 oz. 89 33018 UPC: 858660005206 90 33118 AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola (SKU 56307) 8 oz. 87 32818 88 32918 96 40618 100 41018

BulletProof Collagen Protein Bars and Bites

BulletProof 360 issued the recall of five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products after being notified by HVF, Inc. that testing at the supplier’s facility tested positive for listeria contamination.

While HVF says that the cashew butter it supplied to BulletProof was not produced on this equipment, the company issued a recall for several products.

So far no illnesses have been reported related to the recalled products, BulletProof says in a notice posted with the FDA.

The company says it will be shipping replacement Collagen Protein Bars and Bits, made with cashew butter from a new supplier, to customers as soon as possible.

In the meantime, customers should not eat any Collagen Protein Bars or Bites that are subject to the recall, and should return them to Bulletproof. Customers will receive a full replacement or bulletproof.com store credit.

Customers can call BulletProof with questions at 1-425-434-9704 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.

Recalled products include:

Product Packaged Individual Net Wt. Box Net Wt. Individual UPC Box UPC Use by Dates Lot numbers Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) 18.96 oz (540g) 8.1571E+11 8.1571E+11 11/1/17 0957-011007-011087-011177-011257-011437-011497-01 11/6/17 11/14/17 11/23/17 12/1/17 12/19/17 12/25/17 Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bite Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 15 packed in a box. Bite:0.74 oz (21g) 11.10 oz(315 g) 8.1571E+11 8.1571E+11 12/27/17 1227-011327-011517-01 11/28/17 12/8/17 Lemon Cookie Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) 18.96 oz (540g) 8.1571E+11 8.1571E+11 11/7/17 1017-011027-011387-01 11/8/17 12/14/17 Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) 18.96 oz (540g) 8.1571E+11 8.1571E+11 11/15/17 1097-011167-011237-011357-01 11/22/17 11/29/17 12/11/17 Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bite Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 15 packed in a box. Bite:0.74 oz (21g) 11.10 oz(315 g) 8.1571E+11 8.1571E+11 11/20/17 1147-011217-01 11/27/17

GoMacro MacroBars And Thrive Bars

In a similar recall issued Wednesday, GoMacro says it was notified by an almond supplier that the ingredient might be contaminated with listeria.

According to a notice posted with the FDA, GoMacro recalled a limited number of MacroBars and Thrive Bars that were distributed across the country and internationally via retail stores, mail orders, and direct delivery.

GoMacro says that it was notified by its almond supplier that an ingredient specific to the products had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The notification was the result of an expansion of a previous recall.

So far, GoMacro says that while no contamination has been found in the products, it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, the company is unaware of any illnesses linked to the recalled products.

GoMacro has contacted retailers and distributors of the recall and asked them to pull the products from shelves. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact GoMacro director of operations at 608-627-2310 Monday through Friday or email him at tony@go-macro.com.

Recalled products include: