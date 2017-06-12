Three Brands Of Rawhide Chews Recalled After Reports Of Sickened Dogs

If you were planning to reward Fido for being a good boy while you were out with a tasty rawhide bone, you might want to check the label. Several brands of rawhide dog chews have been recalled over a potential chemical contamination that could sicken animals.

United Pet Group recently issued the recall of several brands of rawhide dog chews following reports that some pets became ill after chowing down on the chews.

According to a notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration, the American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide products produced in Mexico and South America may contain a chemical that has not been approved for use in the U.S.

United Pet Group says it has learned that some of its manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil were using an anti-microbial chemical to aid in the manufacturing process of the rawhide chews. While the quaternary ammonium compound mixture is approved for use in those countries, it is not approved in the U.S. as a processing aid.

Exposure to the quaternary ammonium compound through direct ingestion may cause reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting in dogs.

So far, United Pet Group notes that it has received “very limited” reports of pet illness, including vomiting and diarrhea. The most prevalent complaint related to the rawhide chews related to an unpleasant odor, the company says.

The recalled American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, Healthy Hide, Good-N-Fit, and Good-N-Fun products were shipped nationwide from United Pet Group’s Illinois distribution facility and delivered to customers through various retail establishments and online outlets.

Affected products have an expiration date ranging from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, and contain lot codes beginning with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB on the back of the package.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to dispose of them or return the chews to United Pet Group or the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962.