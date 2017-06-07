Cashews Sold At Aldi Recalled Because Glass Isn’t A Tasty Snack

If your afternoon snack today includes cashews you bought at Aldi, you might want to step away from the can: The packages of nuts have been recalled, as they could contain pieces of glass.

Star Snacks Co. announced Tuesday the recall of an unspecified number of cans of Southern Grove Cashew Halves & Pieces with Sea Salt that were sold at Aldi stores in 29 states.

According to a notice posted with the Food & Drug Administration, the recall was initiated after Star Snacks received reports from customers who claimed to have found glass in the product.

To date, there have not been any reported injuries related to glass presence in the 8-ounce cans. The potentially impacted products have been removed from store shelves and no other products are affected by the recall.

Affected cans of cashews can be identified by the UPC code 041498179366 and the Best By date of 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can.

The recalled cashews were distributed to Aldi stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Customers who have purchased the cashews are urged not to eat them and return the cans to their local Aldi store for a refund. Those with questions can contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.