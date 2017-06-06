Everyone Thinks Apple’s HomePod Looks Like Really Expensive Toilet Paper

When Apple announced yesterday that it would be joining the likes of Google and Amazon with a Siri-connected speaker that can play music called the HomePod, the reaction was immediate. “It’s expensive!” some said of the $349 price tag. “It’s been done!” others chimed in. “It looks like a roll of toilet paper!” said basically everyone.

While Apple touted the HomePod as a music listening device, designed to be small and unobtrusive while making your tunes sound good, Twitter doesn’t see it that way. Here are just a few of the best comparison we saw out there.

Toilet paper: Twitter did a collective eye roll at what looks to some like an iRoll.

On case you were wondering how to mount your Apple #HomePod on the wall 😉 pic.twitter.com/L2D4Coq1cZ — Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) June 6, 2017

Just got the new Apple #Homepod. Jealous suckers? pic.twitter.com/bnGXxDAgqb — Ody Granados (@Odymon) June 5, 2017

Imperial spy droid: More than one person had a distinctly Star Warsian reaction to the HomePod.

#wwdc2017 What comes out of the #homepod if you get it wet pic.twitter.com/qUo9lxk4uo — Justin @CartoonSmart (@cartoonsmart) June 5, 2017

Marshmallow: If you’re going to burn your money, it might as well be delicious!

When you ask your #Homepod too many questions pic.twitter.com/8ss0DdAb3a — Kim Arnett  (@kimberlypilbeam) June 5, 2017

Giant pet accessory: We sincerely hope your cat is not this large.

Headwear: Fancy hats!

String: Where are those brown paper packages that need to be tied up with string?

HAL9000: Enough said.

Images of #homepod remind me of HAL9000 pic.twitter.com/ZFkTETBDVD — Martin G. Brown (@martingbrown) June 6, 2017

A garbage can: It plays “Take Me Out” every time you throw something in it, perhaps.

Price: Whatever it looks like, people think it seems pretty expensive for a speaker, noting that it’s about three times the cost of a Google Home ($109) or twice an Amazon Echo ($179).

Amazon Echo £149. Google Home £129. And yet the new Apple #HomePod is £349!! 😂 #Muppets pic.twitter.com/HmtTyLZiej — Breadmaker6 (@Breadmaker6) June 6, 2017

"We will completely copy Amazon's Echo but we will charge twice as much" Apple's board team: pic.twitter.com/OC1dyquXrE — Mawgan Collier (@themawgee) June 6, 2017

Will any of this prevent the HomePod from achieving true success, or will it succeed only as a potty joke? That remains to be seen — Apple will launch the devices before Christmas.