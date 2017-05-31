You Can Get A Chicken Big Mac Without Assembling It Yourself — If You Live In Australia

The Big Mac-McChicken: A sandwich that looks like a Big Mac, but uses McChicken patties instead. McDonald’s customers have long been able to make the sandwich mashup on their own by ordering both sandwiches and stacking them together. But guests in Australia will no longer have to pay for two sandwiches when looking to cure their Chicken Big Mac craving.

News Corp Australia reports that local McDonald’s restaurants have officially put the Chicken Big Mac on the menu — until July 18, at least.

The sandwich comes with everything you’d expect from a Big Mac — three pieces of bread, special sauce, lettuce, pickle, and onion — but with chicken patties rather than beef patties.

“The iconic Big Mac and the McChicken are among our most popular burgers, so it made sense to mix up these two classics and give our customers a new and exciting product to try — the Chicken Big Mac,” McDonald’s Australia’s CMO Jenni Dill told News Corp.

So far, customers appear to be appreciating the more convenient menu item.

THE CHICKEN BIG MAC IS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/pAFwnfnv4p — Katie Hale (@katie18O) May 31, 2017

omg chicken big mac CYA DIET — yianna zervas 🌸 (@yian_zervas) May 31, 2017

I'm not sure how I feel about this Chicken Big Mac situation. pic.twitter.com/LnB8HbLxoR — Annie ⚜ (@ann1e__) May 31, 2017

The new sandwich isn’t relegated only to Australia, Mashable reports, customers in Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, and the Netherlands can find the meal on their menus. Of course, those craving the meal stateside can simply order the components and make it themselves.

In addition to adding the Chicken Big Mac to the menu, McDonald’s Australia restaurants have also temporarily added Shaker Fries to the board. The Cheeseburger Shaker Fries are regular fries accompanied by a small packet of seasoning. In this case, that packet uses seasonings mimicking the taste of a cheeseburger, including beef, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and cheese.