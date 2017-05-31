Schemer Claims Subway Manager Needs Bail, Scams $200 From Employee

Combining the juvenile tradition of pranking fast food restaurants with the “your relative is in jail” wire fraud scam, someone managed to trick employees at a Subway restaurant to fork over $200 to a complete stranger.

According to KARK 4 News, someone called up a Maumelle, AR, Subway store around 8:30 p.m. on May 29, claiming to be from the local sheriff’s office.

The caller told the employee that the store’s manager, who was identified by name, had been arrested and was in need of money for bail. The schemer claimed that a relative of the manager would arrive at the store to pick up the funds.

The employee told police that a short time later a man entered the restaurant claiming to be the manager’s brother-in-law. The employee then opened the cash register and gave the man the contents.

After the supposed brother-in-law left, the employee called the manager only to find he had not been arrested.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the man, who was caught on security footage inside the store.