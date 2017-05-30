How To Get Your Refund From Amazon For Your Kids’ Unauthorized In-App Purchases

If you’ve been waiting patiently for a refund from Amazon for in-app purchases your kids made without your permission, your time has come.

More than a year ago, Amazon was found liable for unfairly billing parents for kids’ in-app purchases. purchases. Then, in April, Amazon and the Federal Trade Commission each agreed to drop their appeals, paving the way for the refund process to begin.

If you’re eligible for a refund, the FTC says you should be receiving an email directly from Amazon. If you don’t get that email but believe you’re due money from this settlement, you can go to the retailer’s refund site here.

You can also log into your Amazon account and go to the Message Center to find information about requesting a refund under “Important Messages.”

More than $70 million in charges incurred between Nov. 2011 and May 2016 may be eligible for refunds, the FTC says. The deadline for submitting refund requests is May 28, 2018.

Questions about your individual refund? Call at Amazon at 866-216-1072.