Pranksters Who Spent Two Days In Walmart Were Sick Of It After 35 Minutes

If the idea of spending 48 straight hours in a Walmart store sounds like 47.5 hours too many, you’re not alone. Even the two guys who pulled off that dubious accomplishment recently say they were sick of the place not long after walking in.

The two Indiana University students wanted to outdo past pranksters who have spent 24 hours in a Walmart store, or at least, they claimed to. But they quickly found out that 48 hours is a lot of time to spend under the bright lights of the store.

“About 35 minutes in because I was already getting sick of it,” one of the guys told The Indianapolis Star. “I started really listening to the music and realized that it’s just nonstop. And then the lighting and everything. … I was starting to lose my mind. After a little bit you get into this state where you just feel out of it.”

They were frustrated with others who attempted similar challenges, so they decided to go above and beyond by showing proof of their stay with a running timer.

In order to stay for as long as they did, the guys realized they would have to buy something every three hours or so. So they bought gum, ate at the Subway inside the store, and even got haircuts at the salon.

But despite making toilet paper forts for sleeping and a visit from their friend, it sounds like these guys had pretty much a terrible time.

“I would say it was a blast, but it really wasn’t,” one of the guys told the Star, adding that the hour he spent sitting on a toilet away from the noise and the lights was “probably the best time I had.”

When it was finally time to leave, even the one Walmart staffer they told about their stay didn’t seem fazed. Instead, he shook the guy’s hand and prompted him to sing along with him to “Man of Constant Sorrow,” quite a fitting end to what we can only guess was 48 hours of constant, intense boredom.