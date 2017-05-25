DHS Hasn’t Decided Whether To Expand Laptop Ban To U.S-Bound Flights From Europe

After rumors started circulating that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would maybe, possibly expand its limited in-flight electronics ban to include U.S.-bound planes from Europe, or even put domestic flights under that umbrella, some in the airline industry started to get worried. They’ll have to fret a bit longer, however, as the agency hasn’t made up its mind on that front yet.

DHS spokesman David Lapan told reporters at a recent briefing that Secretary John Kelly hasn’t reached a decision regarding flights originating in Europe, reports Bloomberg.

European officials were in Washington, D.C., this week to chat with their peers at DHS about the possible expansion.

“We will make a decision in the best interest of the United States and given the secretary’s authority,” he said.

Those flying in the U.S. can breathe easy knowing they won’t be parted with their laptops, at least for now, as Lapan also said the agency isn’t actively considering expanding the ban to flights leaving the U.S. or on domestic routes.

Instead, the Transportation Security Administration is testing and finalizing new security checkpoint plans that focus on electronics at airports serving Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs,CO; Detroit; Fort Lauderdale; Boston; Los Angeles; Lubbock, TX; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Las Vegas; and Phoenix.

Here is the full, current list of countries and airports affected by the ban:

• Jordan:

Queen Alia International Airport (AMM)

• Egypt:

Cairo International Airport (CAI)

• Turkey:

Ataturk International Airport (IST)

• Saudi Arabia:

King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (JED)

King Khalid International Airport (RUH)

• Kuwait:

Kuwait International Airport (KWI)

• Morocco:

Mohammed V Airport (CMN)

• Qatar:

Hamad International Airport (DOH)

• United Arab Emirates:

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH)