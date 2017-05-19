BrightFarms Leafy Greens And Basil Recalled For Possible Metal Pieces

Growing salad greens and herbs in a greenhouse is a great way to ensure a year-round supply of both, but you want to keep pieces of the greenhouse itself out of customers’ food. BrightFarms grows spinach, salad greens, and kale in a greenhouse in Virginia that’s sold in five states and Washington, DC, and is recalling greens that might have pieces of metal from the greenhouse in them.

No customers have reported eating any pieces of the greenhouse to the Food and Drug Administration or to the company that we know of, but BrightFarms is recalling the products “after discovering that certain produce may have been compromised” during construction on the greenhouse.

Affected products were sold by Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle, Peapod, and Martin’s Food Markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Products to look for in your fridge are:

• Baby Spinach (4 oz. package)

• Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

• Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

• Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

• Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

• Mixed Greens (4 oz. package)

• Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

The greens that may have metal would have Best By dates of 5/22/17, 5/23/17, 5/24/17, 5/25/17, or 5/26/17. You can see full-size versions of all of these labels at the bottom of this post.

Herbs in plastic clamshells were also included, and affected varieties are:

Basil (.75 oz. package)

Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

These would have had Best By dates of 5/18/17, 5/19/17, 5/20/17, 5/21/17, 5/22/17, or 5/23/17.

What to do: If you have any of these products in your home, bring them back to the retailer where they were purchased for a refund.

If you have any questions about the products or the recall, call BrightFarms at (646) 480-5262 email info@brightfarms.com using the subject line “Recall.”