McDonald’s Expands Delivery Option To Four Additional Cities

Soon, thousands of customers in seven cities around the U.S. won’t have to get off the couch to grab a bag of McDonald’s (though one might need to get off the couch to answer the door). The fast food giant has expanded its partnership with UberEATS to deliver McNuggets and Big Macs from more than 1,000 McD’s locations.

CNBC reports that McDonald’s added Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, and Columbus, OH, to its current UberEATS delivery lineup that already includes Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.

“We are bringing a new level of convenience to more of our customers as we continue to transform the McDonald’s experience,” Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO, said in a statement.

To place an order for McDonald’s delivery, customers simply use the UberEATS website or mobile app, choose their meals, and a driver will pick up the food at a nearby store.

CNBC reports that 200 restaurants in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami already take part in the service, while 300 stores in Los Angeles, 267 in Chicago, 59 in Columbus, and 144 in Phoenix will offer delivery.

The Golden Arches says that it plans to continue adding more cities to its delivery roster throughout the year. We’ve reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the delivery service’s future. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

McDonald’s, which already has delivery in other countries, first announced in March that it was experimenting with delivery using third-party services, such as UberEATS or Grubhub.

“Through enhanced technology to elevate and modernize the customer experience, a focus on the quality and value of our food and redefined convenience through delivery, we have a bold vision for the future and the urgency to act on it,” Easterbrook said at the time.