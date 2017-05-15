The Honest Company Recalling Possibly Moldy Baby Wipes

While we wouldn’t put it past some companies to market pre-dirtied baby wipes as some kind of publicity stunt aimed at millennials, that is not what The Honest Company is doing with a recent product recall. Nay, these wipes may come with mold, but not on purpose.

According to the company, recent quality testing found that some lots of its wipes didn’t meet its high standards. Namely, there’s the potential for mold in the wipes, the same kind that may be found on citrus plants.

Although the affected product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” impacted wipes are discolored, “and the aesthetics are unacceptable.”

Honest says it’s suspended shipments of the affected wipes, and has inspected all inventory to ensure this issue isn’t present in the wipes going forward, and implemented enhanced cleaning and inspection procedures.

Affected products were distributed in the United States and Canada in the following configurations:

• 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

• 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

• 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

• 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

Wipes included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set, and Baby Arrival Gift Set may also be subject to the recall.

To check whether your wipes are included in the recall, Honest has a handy UPC lookup tool here.

Customers should return affected product where they bought them for a full refund. Questions? Call the company at 888-862-8818 Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.