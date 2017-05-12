New Owner Of Gander Mountain Releases Updated List Of 63 Stores Staying Open

New Owner Of Gander Mountain Releases Updated List Of 63 Stores Staying OpenImage courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart
Outdoors and hunting store Gander Mountain found a new owner after filing for bankruptcy in March, and what remains of the brand will become part of the Camping World chain of RV dealerships and camping supply stores. It’s a messy, painful process and the list of which Gander Mountain locations will remain open continues to change, based on the latest list released by the company’s new owners.
Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis originally estimated that he would keep open between 17 and 70 stores, and the tally as of right now is 63 stores, with more leases reportedly under negotiation. Some stores on the original re-opening list have been removed, notably the Palm Beach, FL location, where Lemonis says that the city will not allow Camping World to sell RVs.
Here’s the list as it stands right now. Locations that aren’t on this list may or may not reopen.
|Town
|State
|Florence
|AL
|Opelika
|AL
|Tuscaloosa
|AL
|Sherwood
|AR
|Lake Mary
|FL
|Ocala
|FL
|Pensacola
|FL
|Albany
|GA
|Newnan
|GA
|Valdosta
|GA
|Marion
|IL
|Peoria
|IL
|Springfield
|IL
|Evansville
|IN
|Ft. Wayne
|IN
|Greenwood
|IN
|Lafayettte
|IN
|Bowling Green
|KY
|Flint
|MI
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Grandville
|MI
|Marquette
|MI
|Saginaw
|MI
|Forest Lake
|MN
|Hermantown (Duluth)
|MN
|Lakeville
|MN
|Chesterfield
|MO
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|Greensboro
|NC
|Monroe
|NC
|Mooresville
|NC
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|Fargo
|ND
|Cicero (Syracuse)
|NY
|Johnson City (Binghamton)
|NY
|Kingston
|NY
|New Hartford (Utica)
|NY
|Plattsburgh
|NY
|Watertown
|NY
|Niles
|OH
|Toledo
|OH
|Chambersburg
|PA
|Erie
|PA
|Greenburg
|PA
|Willmansport
|PA
|York
|PA
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|Hixton (Chattanooga)
|TN
|Jackson
|TN
|Amarillo
|TX
|College Station
|TX
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Spring
|TX
|Tyler
|TX
|Fredericksburg
|VA
|Roanoke
|VA
|DeForest
|WI
|Eau Claire
|WI
|Franklin
|WI
|Kenosha
|WI
|Onalaska
|WI
|Rothschild
|WI
|Waukesha
|WI
Lemonis — who you might know from his involvement on CNBC’s The Profit, a show about fixing failing small businesses — has been very transparent about the process, posting announcements about stores on Twitter, and answering questions from customers, reporters, investors, and Gander Mountain employees there.
He even defended himself against accusations of terrible liqiudation sales, since the stores are in the hands of liquidators until May 18. (With that shortened time frame, deal-seekers may find better deals than you usually see at liquidation sales later next week.)
He shared information about why the company was making the choices it was, usually blaming landlords that wouldn’t grant concessions on rent.
He even tried, in a few words, to counter misinformation spreading among employees: