New Owner Of Gander Mountain Releases Updated List Of 63 Stores Staying Open

Outdoors and hunting store Gander Mountain found a new owner after filing for bankruptcy in March, and what remains of the brand will become part of the Camping World chain of RV dealerships and camping supply stores. It’s a messy, painful process and the list of which Gander Mountain locations will remain open continues to change, based on the latest list released by the company’s new owners.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis originally estimated that he would keep open between 17 and 70 stores, and the tally as of right now is 63 stores, with more leases reportedly under negotiation. Some stores on the original re-opening list have been removed, notably the Palm Beach, FL location, where Lemonis says that the city will not allow Camping World to sell RVs.

Town won't allow us to sell rvs there https://t.co/LEaRUY8333 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 12, 2017

Here’s the list as it stands right now. Locations that aren’t on this list may or may not reopen.

Town State Florence AL Opelika AL Tuscaloosa AL Sherwood AR Lake Mary FL Ocala FL Pensacola FL Albany GA Newnan GA Valdosta GA Marion IL Peoria IL Springfield IL Evansville IN Ft. Wayne IN Greenwood IN Lafayettte IN Bowling Green KY Flint MI Grand Rapids MI Grandville MI Marquette MI Saginaw MI Forest Lake MN Hermantown (Duluth) MN Lakeville MN Chesterfield MO Hattiesburg MS Greensboro NC Monroe NC Mooresville NC Winston-Salem NC Fargo ND Cicero (Syracuse) NY Johnson City (Binghamton) NY Kingston NY New Hartford (Utica) NY Plattsburgh NY Watertown NY Niles OH Toledo OH Chambersburg PA Erie PA Greenburg PA Willmansport PA York PA Myrtle Beach SC Hixton (Chattanooga) TN Jackson TN Amarillo TX College Station TX Fort Worth TX Spring TX Tyler TX Fredericksburg VA Roanoke VA DeForest WI Eau Claire WI Franklin WI Kenosha WI Onalaska WI Rothschild WI Waukesha WI

Lemonis — who you might know from his involvement on CNBC’s The Profit, a show about fixing failing small businesses — has been very transparent about the process, posting announcements about stores on Twitter, and answering questions from customers, reporters, investors, and Gander Mountain employees there.

He even defended himself against accusations of terrible liqiudation sales, since the stores are in the hands of liquidators until May 18. (With that shortened time frame, deal-seekers may find better deals than you usually see at liquidation sales later next week.)

He shared information about why the company was making the choices it was, usually blaming landlords that wouldn’t grant concessions on rent.

Landlord changed the deal https://t.co/MaESzXEmXd — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 12, 2017

Hang in there https://t.co/bwEuA1yBmP — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 12, 2017

He even tried, in a few words, to counter misinformation spreading among employees:

Keep in mind that we bought the assets so you will employees of the new company with new benefits. Store managers decide staff not me. https://t.co/gBkiXmgC0E — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 11, 2017