New Owner Of Gander Mountain Releases Updated List Of 63 Stores Staying Open

May 12, 2017 4:02 pm EDT By

Outdoors and hunting store Gander Mountain found a new owner after filing for bankruptcy in March, and what remains of the brand will become part of the Camping World chain of RV dealerships and camping supply stores. It’s a messy, painful process and the list of which Gander Mountain locations will remain open continues to change, based on the latest list released by the company’s new owners.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis originally estimated that he would keep open between 17 and 70 stores, and the tally as of right now is 63 stores, with more leases reportedly under negotiation. Some stores on the original re-opening list have been removed, notably the Palm Beach, FL location, where Lemonis says that the city will not allow Camping World to sell RVs.

Here’s the list as it stands right now. Locations that aren’t on this list may or may not reopen.

Town State
Florence AL
Opelika AL
Tuscaloosa AL
Sherwood AR
Lake Mary FL
Ocala FL
Pensacola FL
Albany GA
Newnan GA
Valdosta GA
Marion IL
Peoria IL
Springfield IL
Evansville IN
Ft. Wayne IN
Greenwood IN
Lafayettte IN
Bowling Green KY
Flint MI
Grand Rapids MI
Grandville MI
Marquette MI
Saginaw MI
Forest Lake MN
Hermantown (Duluth) MN
Lakeville MN
Chesterfield MO
Hattiesburg MS
Greensboro NC
Monroe NC
Mooresville NC
Winston-Salem NC
Fargo ND
Cicero (Syracuse) NY
Johnson City (Binghamton) NY
Kingston NY
New Hartford (Utica) NY
Plattsburgh NY
Watertown NY
Niles OH
Toledo OH
Chambersburg PA
Erie PA
Greenburg PA
Willmansport PA
York PA
Myrtle Beach SC
Hixton (Chattanooga) TN
Jackson TN
Amarillo TX
College Station TX
Fort Worth TX
Spring TX
Tyler TX
Fredericksburg VA
Roanoke VA
DeForest WI
Eau Claire WI
Franklin WI
Kenosha WI
Onalaska WI
Rothschild WI
Waukesha WI

Lemonis — who you might know from his involvement on CNBC’s The Profit, a show about fixing failing small businesses — has been very transparent about the process, posting announcements about stores on Twitter, and answering questions from customers, reporters, investors, and Gander Mountain employees there.

He even defended himself against accusations of terrible liqiudation sales, since the stores are in the hands of liquidators until May 18. (With that shortened time frame, deal-seekers may find better deals than you usually see at liquidation sales later next week.)

He shared information about why the company was making the choices it was, usually blaming landlords that wouldn’t grant concessions on rent.

He even tried, in a few words, to counter misinformation spreading among employees:

