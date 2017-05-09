In-Flight Electronics Ban Could Be Expanded To Include Flights From Europe

Transatlantic travel may soon require you to pack a few good books. The federal government may expand its limited ban on carry-on electronics to include some flights coming from airports in Europe.

According to CBS News, Department of Homeland Security officials are considering whether the advantages of expanding the ban — currently limited to 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa — to include U.S.-bound flights from Europe and the United Kingdom would be worth the disruption that such a move would probably cause.

Sources tell CBS that officials have met with U.S. airlines almost weekly, and will have another chat later this week. A decision could come in a matter of weeks, the insiders say.

“We have not made any decisions on expanding the electronics ban; however, we are continuously assessing security directives based on intelligence and will make changes when necessary to keep travelers safe,” the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement to CBS News.

On a Q&A page covering the security measure DHS’ answer to the question of whether more airports could be included in the ban currently reads: “As threats change, so too will TSA’s security requirements.”

DHS instituted the ban in March, noting at the time that “evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items.”

Here is the full, current list of countries and airports affected by the ban:

• Jordan:

Queen Alia International Airport (AMM)

• Egypt:

Cairo International Airport (CAI)

• Turkey:

Ataturk International Airport (IST)

• Saudi Arabia:

King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (JED)

King Khalid International Airport (RUH)

• Kuwait:

Kuwait International Airport (KWI)

• Morocco:

Mohammed V Airport (CMN)

• Qatar:

Hamad International Airport (DOH)

• United Arab Emirates:

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH)