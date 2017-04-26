FDA Warns 14 Companies For Selling Unproven Cancer ‘Cures’

Treating cancer can be a painful, drawn-out process, and there’s no guarantee of a cure. Unfortunately, there’s no magic pill that can get rid of cancer, or prevent it from occurring in the first place. That hasn’t stopped a number of companies from making unproven promises about products they claim will remedy everything from AIDS to diabetes.



The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it sent letters this week to the manufacturers of more than 65 products notifying them that the sale of the pills, ointments, drops, oils, syrups, teas, and diagnostic devices is in violation of the FDA rules.

Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, it is a violation to market or sell products that claim to prevent, diagnose, treat, mitigate, or cure diseases without first demonstrating to the FDA that the products are safe and effective for their labeled uses.

According to the FDA letters, a review of the companies’ websites found that the products were being illegally marketed and sold via websites and social media platforms.

Specifically, the companies were found to make unproven claims regarding the product’s ability to prevent, reverse, or cure cancer; kill or inhibit cancer cells or tumors; or other similar anti-cancer claims, the FDA notes.

In one case, the FDA sent a letter to AIE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. — the company behind Cevrogin, Cholestrien, ImmunPro, Livral Complex, and Prozidan — claiming the products are not generally recognized as safe and effective for the conditions, prescribed, recommended, or suggested on their labels.

For example, the FDA claims that AIE made claims on its website that its Cevrogin product included dandelion root, which has “also been shown to have potential for fighting cancer,” and that its ImmunPro product is “proven to still be effective against cancer.”

The FDA notes that because it did not provide approval of these products, they are considered “new drugs,” and can not be “legally introduced or delivered introduction into interstate commerce without prior approval from the FDA.”

The agency requested responses from the 14 companies stating how the violations will be corrected. Failure to correct the issues promptly could result in legal action, including seizure of products or criminal prosecution, the agency says.

The FDA warns that claims used by the companies could do more harm for consumers than good.

Such claims could prevent people from seeking an appropriate and potentially life-saving cancer diagnosis or treatment, Douglas W. Stearn, director of the Office of Enforcement and Import Operations in the FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs, said in a statement.

“We encourage people to remain vigilant whether online or in a store, and avoid purchasing products marketed to treat cancer without any proof they will work,” Stearn warns, adding that patients should consult a health care professional about proper prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”

A full list of the companies and products receiving letters from the FDA: