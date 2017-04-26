Amazon’s ‘Echo Look’ Is A Camera That Will Let Strangers Judge Your Clothing

Amazon’s newest web-connected device, the Echo Look, may resemble a home security camera, but Amazon has found an even creepier product to put inside your house: a $200 camera that lets complete strangers judge your outfits.

More precisely, the Look lets supposed professional stylists judge your appearance (with the help of artificial intelligence, because why not).

This “Style Check” service comes with the Look camera. Amazon claims it uses “advanced machine learning algorithms and advice from fashion specialists” to judge you more objectively.

“Submit two photos for a second opinion on which outfit looks best on you based on fit, color, styling, and current trends. Over time, these decisions get smarter through your feedback and input from our team of experienced fashion specialists.”

The camera also functions as an Echo speaker, so it can listen to everything that happens in your bedroom in addition to watching you get dressed. You can ask it questions, and its answer to “who is the fairest of them all?” is sure to be enlightening.

It might seem that a security camera would be more useful, unless you’re a person who sends their friends dressing room mirror photos. Amazon mentions that you can use the device to record your outfits every day, send photos to friends, or create a personal lookbook so you remember while out shopping that you already have two royal blue short-sleeve crewneck shirts. Not that this is an actual problem that anyone at Consumerist has experienced.