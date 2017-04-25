Walmart Tries Its Hand At Stunt Foods With Whatever A ‘Crotilla’ Is Supposed To Be

Fast food companies have never been shy when it comes to shocking customers and drumming up business with odd food mash-ups like fish stick pizza, fried chicken or fried egg shell tacos, Cheetos chicken fries, the list goes on, and on, and on. But now it appears that Walmart is looking to get a piece of the stunt food pie with the debut of a tortilla-croissant bakery item.

Walmart announced Monday the creation of a hybrid bakery item, dubbed the Crotilla.

Described as a combination of a croissant and a tortilla, Walmart says that in creating the flatbread-like bread it took a page from the Cronut sensation, using two products customers already loved and making it into one.

“Also, we know customers, especially millennial customers, are hungry for new food trends and cool ways to experience food, and we want to be a destination for that,” Bradlee Underwood, senior buyer for Walmart Bakery, said in a blog post.

The company believes that customers — millennials in particular — will be attracted to the Crotilla’s convenience and versatility in use for things such as breakfast sandwiches, pizzas, or burgers.

In order to promote the new item, Walmart dedicated today, April 25 National Crotilla Day, a move that was perhaps predictably mocked by Twitter.

@beerinator I thought a ‘crotilla’ was a road-kill crow? — Phineas (@Phineas) April 25, 2017

Wait, the "#crotilla" is a thing now? — RC Guerrilla (@RCGuerrilla) April 25, 2017