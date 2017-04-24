Roundy’s, Harris Teeter Hash Browns Recalled In 10 States Because Golf Balls Are Not Food

We see food products recalled for containing extraneous stuff — rubber, plastic, metal, glass, disease-causing bacteria — all the time. But this is a new one: frozen hash browns sold in nine states and D.C. are now being recalled for containing golf balls.

The potato products don’t contain whole golf balls, admittedly, but according to the recall notice, they’ve got “extraneous golf ball materials.”

It seems that someone or something may have been taking some tee time too close to the farm, because McCain Foods, the company that makes the hash browns, says in their recall notice that “despite our stringent supply standards,” the golf balls “may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product.”

Alas, the question of why the potato field had golf balls in it to begin with is one that will be left to our collective imagination. What’s not imaginary, however, is the hazard that eating pieces of golf balls poses. (They are choking hazards and bad for your teeth and mouth. Don’t do it.)

The affected products are 2 lb. bags of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns sold under the Roundy’s (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Teeter (UPC 007203649020) brands after Jan. 19.

The Roundy’s products were sold at Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save stores in Illinois and Wisconsin, the company reports. The Harris Teeter brand hash browns were sold, as you’d guess, at Harris Teeter stores in every state where the chain operates: Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

You’re looking for production code B170119 on the back of the packaging. Potato products with any other code are not affected by this recall, McCain says. If you do have recalled hash browns at home, please don’t eat them; you should throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them.

McCain Foods also provided images of the recalled products, so you know what to look for in your freezer: