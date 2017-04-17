Diapers.com, Soap.com, And Sibling Sites To Be Folded Into Amazon On Wednesday

The Amazon-owned Quidsi family of websites, including Diapers.com, Soap.com, and BeautyBar.com, is dead, but customers of those sites still have questions: Where can they shop now, and what will they do if they have a problem with an item ordered on the sites?

The domain names for the Quidsi sites (which also include Wag.com, Yoyo.com, and Casa.com) will continue to work, but the brands are being folded into the relevant sections on Amazon.com.

On a FAQ page for customers who missed the news about the shutdown, the company explains that the Quidsi brands have “moved to a new home on Amazon.com.” What users will see after Wednesday when they type those domain names is an Amazon search page.

Items purchased from Quidsi sites through the shutdown can be returned within a year, and customers still have separate service lines for the brand, which are 1-800-342-7377 and CustomerCare@diapers.com. Amazon will also maintain a place where customers can check their separate order history from Quidsi sites.

Amazon purchased Quidsi for more than $500 million after an extended price war over diapers and personal care items. Co-founder Marc Lore left Amazon after a few years and began a new company Jet, which also set out to compete with Amazon and sell pretty much everything. Jet, which at the time we called “either the future of retail or a doomed wacky scheme,” was acquired by Walmart, and Lore became the head of e-commerce for Walmart.

As Amazon and Walmart are locked in a battle for e-commerce supremacy, did Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have Amazon shut down Quidsi in a cost-saving move that happened to be a little bit mean to Lore? Employees reported when the shutdown was announced a few weeks ago that Quidsi was close to profitability as a separate unit.