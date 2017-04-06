Taco Bell Continues Assault On Definition Of ‘Taco,’ Now Using Fried Egg As Shell

Taco Bell’s apparent longterm goal of proving that any item in your pantry can be turned into a taco shell continues. After folding Doritos, waffles, biscuits, croissants, and fried chicken into shell-like shapes, the fast food chain is now bending putting some stuff inside a fried egg and calling it a Naked Breakfast Taco.

The OC Register reports that Taco Bell will begin testing the new creation at Flint, MI, locations starting April 18.

The new breakfast item is created by flattening and frying an egg, then shaping it like a taco. Not unlike the way the fast food giant sculpted its fried chicken shells for the currently unavailable Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Once the egg shell is formed, Taco Bell stuffs it with diced potatoes, sausage crumbles or bacon, nacho cheese, and shredded cheddar.

For those less-adventurous eaters, the Naked Breakfast Taco can be ordered with “clothes,” or at least stuffed inside a flatbread.

Taco Bell has been working to redefine “taco” as “just taking one piece of food and wrapping it around some other pieces of food” for years.

In 2013, it began testing the Waffle Taco, which was really just a waffle folded over some breakfast food.

A year later, it said “hey, let’s try the same thing, but with biscuits!,” only to then move on to trying it all over again with croissants.

We’re just waiting for TB to partner with its corporate kin at Pizza Hut and realize the Pizza Taco: