Here’s The List Of Payless Stores That Will Be Closing

Here’s The List Of Payless Stores That Will Be ClosingImage courtesy of JeepersMedia
Now that Payless has filed for bankruptcy, the shoe chain will be closing the doors of 400 stores around the country. To help shoppers deal with the shutdowns, Payless has provided a list of not only which stores are closing but where shoppers can find stores nearby that will remain open.
You can check this PDF for the full list of store closings as well as the closest remaining open locations — though for some shoppers, that will simply be the Payless website.
Here’s the list of closing stores in a more accessible table format. Click on the top of any of the columns to sort the entire list by that column.
|Store Location
|Town
|State
|Shops At West
|Bessemer
|AL
|Decatur Mall
|Decatur
|AL
|Merchants Cove Shopping Center
|Foley
|AL
|Loop Sc
|Mobile
|AL
|Quintard Mall
|Oxford
|AL
|University Mall
|Tuscaloosa
|AL
|3115 Harrison
|Batesville
|AR
|Berryville Center
|Berryville
|AR
|Porters Common Shopping Center
|Blytheville
|AR
|2212 N Washington Street
|Forrest City
|AR
|Ozark Mall Outlot
|Harrison
|AR
|Arkansas Shopping Center
|Hope
|AR
|Hot Springs Mall
|Hot Springs National
|AR
|1518 S Caraway Rd
|Jonesboro
|AR
|Park Plaza Mall
|Little Rock
|AR
|4316 Camp Robinson Rd
|North Little Rock
|AR
|Valley Park Center
|Russellville
|AR
|Twin City Shopping Center
|West Helena
|AR
|5122 N 95th Ave
|Glendale
|AZ
|108 N Morley Ave
|Nogales
|AZ
|Tuscano Towne Center
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Metro Center
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Foothills Center
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Plaza Vista Mall
|Sierra Vista
|AZ
|Menlo Park Shopping Center
|Tucson
|AZ
|Shasta Factory Outlets
|Anderson
|CA
|Five Cities Center
|Arroyo Grande
|CA
|Citrus Crossing
|Azusa
|CA
|Shops At River Walk
|Bakersfield
|CA
|1201 Columbus St
|Bakersfield
|CA
|Sherwood Shopping Plaza
|Bell Gardens
|CA
|Brea Union Plaza
|Brea
|CA
|16 W Birch St
|Calexico
|CA
|Corona Hills Marketplace
|Corona
|CA
|Crescent City Center
|Crescent City
|CA
|East County Square
|El Cajon
|CA
|11934 Garvey Ave
|El Monte
|CA
|Encinitas Ranch Town Center
|Encinitas
|CA
|Manchester Center
|Fresno
|CA
|Fulton Mall
|Fresno
|CA
|3235 N First
|Fresno
|CA
|Target Fullerton Shopping Center
|Fullerton
|CA
|Garden Grove Pavilion
|Garden Grove
|CA
|Page Plaza
|Hemet
|CA
|Wal Mart Center
|Huntington Beach
|CA
|455 W Willow St
|Long Beach
|CA
|Clinging Vine Shopping Center
|Los Angeles
|CA
|2602 N Broadway
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Los Banos Creek Shopping Center
|Los Banos
|CA
|Muir Station
|Martinez
|CA
|Ceres Plaza Shopping Center
|Modesto
|CA
|Target Center
|Orange
|CA
|The Place On 47Th Street
|Palmdale
|CA
|Palmdale Promenade
|Palmdale
|CA
|Hilltop Mall
|Richmond
|CA
|10181 Magnolia Ave
|Riverside
|CA
|Rosemead Plaza
|Rosemead
|CA
|Florin Towne Center
|Sacramento
|CA
|Country Club Plaza
|Sacramento
|CA
|1077 W Highland Ave
|San Bernardino
|CA
|Plaza Pacifica
|San Clemente
|CA
|2048 Story Rd
|San Jose
|CA
|Border Plaza
|San Ysidro
|CA
|Bristol Place
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Bristol Marketplace
|Santa Ana
|CA
|434 E Charter Way
|Stockton
|CA
|Del Amo Fashion Center
|Torrance
|CA
|1570 W Foothill Blvd
|Upland
|CA
|Westfield Valencia
|Valencia
|CA
|600 Redwood St
|Vallejo
|CA
|Watsonville Square
|Watsonville
|CA
|El Super Center
|Wilmington
|CA
|20829 Ventura Blvd
|Woodland Hills
|CA
|Yreka Junction
|Yreka
|CA
|Creekside Shopping Center
|Lakewood
|CO
|Marketplace At Northglenn
|Northglenn
|CO
|High Plains Shopping Center
|Sterling
|CO
|Sand Hill Plaza
|Newtown
|CT
|Strawberry Hill Shopping Center
|Norwalk
|CT
|Old Saybrook Shopping Center
|Old Saybrook
|CT
|Waterbury Plaza
|Waterbury
|CT
|Jordan Lane Shopping Center
|Wethersfield
|CT
|6431 Georgia Ave
|Washington
|DC
|Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center
|Washington
|DC
|33497 S Dixie Hwy
|Florida City
|FL
|Manor Plaza
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Harbor Shops
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Tamiami Trails Shops
|Miami
|FL
|Shoppes Of Liberty City
|Miami
|FL
|535 Pine Island Rd
|North Fort Myers
|FL
|West Oaks Mall
|Ocoee
|FL
|Silver Hills Shopping Center
|Orlando
|FL
|Lake Fredrica Shopping Center
|Orlando
|FL
|Sand Lake Corners
|Orlando
|FL
|Panama City Mall
|Panama City
|FL
|Pembroke Commons Shopping Center
|Pembroke Pines
|FL
|Perry Plaza
|Perry
|FL
|Royal Eagle Plaza
|Pompano Beach
|FL
|Sawgrass Mills
|Sunrise
|FL
|8201 N Dale Mabry Hwy
|Tampa
|FL
|7414 University Blvd
|Winter Park
|FL
|North Lake Mall
|Atlanta
|GA
|Dublin Shopping Center
|Dublin
|GA
|Delk Spectrum Shopping Center
|Marietta
|GA
|Savannah Mall
|Savannah
|GA
|Stockbridge Corners
|Stockbridge
|GA
|Kona Coast Shopping Center
|Kailua Kona
|HI
|Kukui Marketplace
|Lihue
|HI
|Citicentre Plaza
|Carroll
|IA
|Kimberly Commons
|Davenport
|IA
|Scottsdale Shopping Center
|Chicago
|IL
|9047 S Commercial Ave
|Chicago
|IL
|5607 W Belmont Ave
|Chicago
|IL
|Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center
|Chicago
|IL
|4111 N Vermilion
|Danville
|IL
|Hickory Point Mall
|Forsyth
|IL
|Deerpath Commons Shopping Center
|Lake Zurich
|IL
|Stonebrook Plaza
|Merrionette Park
|IL
|4301 Avenue Of The Cities
|Moline
|IL
|Lakeview Plaza
|Orland Park
|IL
|Rockton Shopping Center
|Rockford
|IL
|Pine Tree Plaza
|Sterling
|IL
|Fountain Square
|Waukegan
|IL
|Plaza North
|Terre Haute
|IN
|2326 Industrial Rd
|Emporia
|KS
|3511 10Th St
|Great Bend
|KS
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|KS
|Liberal Plaza Shopping Center
|Liberal
|KS
|2815 Fort Campbell Blvd
|Hopkinsville
|KY
|New Cut Market Center
|Louisville
|KY
|Town Fair Center
|Louisville
|KY
|82 Madison Square Center
|Madisonville
|KY
|Northside Shoppes
|Murray
|KY
|Towne Square Mall
|Owensboro
|KY
|Kentucky Oaks Mall
|Paducah
|KY
|Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center
|Abbeville
|LA
|Ascension Plaza
|Gonzales
|LA
|East Side Plaza
|Houma
|LA
|Algiers Plaza
|New Orleans
|LA
|Belleview Plaza Shopping Center
|Plaquemine
|LA
|2517 Hollywood Ave
|Shreveport
|LA
|Kmart Shopping Center
|Shreveport
|LA
|North Shore Square Mall
|Slidell
|LA
|610 N Canal Blvd
|Thibodaux
|LA
|Walpole Mall
|East Walpole
|MA
|Kingston Collection
|Kingston
|MA
|Berkshire Mall
|Lanesboro
|MA
|Shoppes At Blackstone Valley
|Millbury
|MA
|Market Basket Plaza
|Raynham
|MA
|Eastfield Mall
|Springfield
|MA
|The Center At Hobbs Brook
|Sturbridge
|MA
|Wareham Crossing
|Wareham
|MA
|Scarlet Brook Marketplace
|West Boylston
|MA
|Westford Valley Marketplace
|Westford
|MA
|Greendale Mall
|Worcester
|MA
|Forest Village Park
|Forestville
|MD
|Marley Station
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|Eastover Shopping Center
|Oxon Hill
|MD
|Federal Plaza
|Rockville
|MD
|Broadway Shopping Center
|Bangor
|ME
|The Shops At Biddeford Crossing
|Biddeford
|ME
|Maine Coast Mall
|Ellsworth
|ME
|Aroostook Centre
|Presque Isle
|ME
|Adrian Mall
|Adrian
|MI
|Alpena Mall
|Alpena
|MI
|Bay City Mall
|Bay City
|MI
|Orchards Mall
|Benton Harbor
|MI
|Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center
|Big Rapids
|MI
|1435 N Mitchell St
|Cadillac
|MI
|5616 W Vernor Hwy
|Detroit
|MI
|The Mall Of Monroe
|Monroe
|MI
|Meridian Mall
|Okemos
|MI
|Sterling Ponds Shopping Center
|Sterling Heights
|MI
|8621 East Point Douglas Road
|Cottage Grove
|MN
|Elk Park Center
|Elk River
|MN
|Medford Outlet Center
|Medford
|MN
|Easten Shopping Center
|Moorhead
|MN
|Water Tower Place
|Arnold
|MO
|North Cass Center
|Belton
|MO
|Chesterfield Mall
|Chesterfield
|MO
|Southtown Shopping Center
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center
|Grandview
|MO
|11115 E Truman Rd
|Independence
|MO
|Hastings Plaza
|Kirksville
|MO
|Kirkwood Commons
|Kirkwood
|MO
|Maryville Shopping Center
|Maryville
|MO
|Osage Beach Premium Outlets
|Osage Beach
|MO
|1758 S 20th Street
|Ozark
|MO
|Southpoint Shopping Center
|Sikeston
|MO
|981 Brookway Blvd
|Brookhaven
|MS
|832 S State St
|Clarksdale
|MS
|712 Bartur St
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|2911 Terry Rd
|Jackson
|MS
|Edgewood Mall
|Mccomb
|MS
|Bonita Lakes Mall
|Meridian
|MS
|North Park Mall
|Ridgeland
|MS
|Yazooville Shopping Center
|Yazoo City
|MS
|Northgate Shopping Center
|Fayetteville
|NC
|Shops At Mt Airy
|Mount Airy
|NC
|Commerce Center
|New Bern
|NC
|Vinton Square Shopping Center
|Omaha
|NE
|Oak View Mall
|Omaha
|NE
|Rochester Marketplace
|Rochester
|NH
|Seacoast Shopping Center
|Seabrook
|NH
|574 Bloomfield Ave
|Bloomfield
|NJ
|Acme Plaza
|Cape May Court House
|NJ
|Mid State Mall
|East Brunswick
|NJ
|Lowes Shopping Center
|East Rutherford
|NJ
|Marlboro Plaza
|Englishtown
|NJ
|Marlton Crossing
|Marlton
|NJ
|Phillipsburg Mall
|Phillipsburg
|NJ
|White Sands Mall
|Alamogordo
|NM
|Sycamore Plaza
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Mills Plaza Shpg Cntr
|Las Vegas
|NM
|501 S Main St
|Roswell
|NM
|Roswell Center
|Roswell
|NM
|Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center
|Gardnerville
|NV
|29 W Fordham Rd
|Bronx
|NY
|3189 County Rd 10
|Canandaigua
|NY
|Great Northern Mall
|Clay
|NY
|Delaware Plaza
|Delmar
|NY
|Shoppingtown Mall
|Dewitt
|NY
|Aurora Village Shopping Center
|East Aurora
|NY
|Roosevelt Field Mall
|Garden City
|NY
|Genesee Valley Shopping Center
|Geneseo
|NY
|5999 S Park Avenue
|Hamburg
|NY
|St Lawrence Centre
|Massena
|NY
|Harriman Commons
|Monroe
|NY
|219 West 34th Street #223
|New York
|NY
|Northern Lights Shopping Center
|North Syracuse
|NY
|301 Meadow Drive
|North Tonawanda
|NY
|137 State Route 104
|Oswego
|NY
|45 E Main St
|Patchogue
|NY
|Panorama Plaza
|Rochester
|NY
|South Shore Commons
|Staten Island
|NY
|Century 21 Plaza
|Westbury
|NY
|Eastern Hills Shopping Center
|Williamsville
|NY
|Eastgate Plaza
|Williamsville
|NY
|Yorktown Green Shopping Center
|Yorktown Heights
|NY
|Chapel Hill Mall
|Akron
|OH
|642 Race St
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Delhi Shopping Center
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Eastland Mall
|Columbus
|OH
|3390 S High St
|Columbus
|OH
|Vineyard Plaza
|Eastlake
|OH
|Midway Mall
|Elyria
|OH
|805 Memorial Drive
|Lancaster
|OH
|East Gate Shopping Center
|Lima
|OH
|1932 Lincoln Way E
|Massillon
|OH
|Knox Village Square
|Mount Vernon
|OH
|Tri-County Mall
|Springdale
|OH
|Bunker Hill Shopping Center
|Altus
|OK
|1720E S Broadway
|Edmond
|OK
|Edmond Plaza Shopping Center
|Edmond
|OK
|Central Mall
|Lawton
|OK
|Damann Plaza
|Norman
|OK
|2500 Nw 23Rd St
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|7401 S Shields Blvd
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|2901 Nw 63rd St
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|2720 N 14Th St
|Ponca City
|OK
|Springs Village
|Sand Springs
|OK
|321 S Main St
|Sapulpa
|OK
|2175 S Sheridan Rd
|Tulsa
|OK
|Cascade Commons
|Hood River
|OR
|11621 Island Avenue
|La Grande
|OR
|Milwaukie Market Place
|Milwaukie
|OR
|Pacific Plaza Shopping Center
|Newport
|OR
|Pioneer Plaza
|Springfield
|OR
|Aliquippa Shopping Center
|Aliquippa
|PA
|Plank Rd Commons
|Altoona
|PA
|Bristol Commerce Plaza
|Bristol
|PA
|Rockvale Square
|Lancaster
|PA
|997 Wildlife Lodge Rd
|Lower Burrell
|PA
|Countryside Shopping Center
|Mount Pleasant
|PA
|Montgomery Square Shopping Center
|North Wales
|PA
|Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills
|Tarentum
|PA
|Bradford Town Center
|Towanda
|PA
|Washington Crown Center
|Washington
|PA
|Wind Gap Plaza
|Wind Gap
|PA
|Barranquitas
|Barranquitas
|PR
|Plaza Canovanas
|Canovanas
|PR
|Corozal Shopping Center
|Corozal
|PR
|El Monte Town Center
|Coto Laurel
|PR
|Plaza Wal-Mart
|Guayama
|PR
|Juncos Plaza
|Juncos
|PR
|Plaza Atenas
|Manati
|PR
|Western Plaza
|Mayaguez
|PR
|Plaza Del Oeste
|San German
|PR
|San Lorenzo Shopping Center
|San Lorenzo
|PR
|Calle Munoz Rivera #8
|San Sebastian
|PR
|720 25h Avenue
|Brookings
|SD
|K-Mart Center
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Yankton Mall
|Yankton
|SD
|Columbia Mall
|Columbia
|TN
|2097 S Highland Ave
|Jackson
|TN
|West Towne Shopping Center
|Jackson
|TN
|Maryville Commons
|Maryville
|TN
|3122 Lamar Ave
|Memphis
|TN
|Kb Plaza
|Amarillo
|TX
|Four Corners-Angleton
|Angleton
|TX
|2664 Demory Lane
|Aransas Pass
|TX
|Pioneer Parkway
|Arlington
|TX
|Barton Creek Square
|Austin
|TX
|Shops At Tech Ridge
|Austin
|TX
|Parkdale Mall
|Beaumont
|TX
|Eastgate Shopping Center
|Bellmead
|TX
|2011 S Gregg St
|Big Spring
|TX
|308 W Commerce
|Brownwood
|TX
|301 Constitution Dr
|Copperas Cove
|TX
|1813 South Padre Island Drive
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|Casa View Shopping Center
|Dallas
|TX
|Dumas Center
|Dumas
|TX
|100 W Main St
|Eagle Pass
|TX
|Cielo Vista Mall
|El Paso
|TX
|Sunland Park Mall
|El Paso
|TX
|119 S Stanton St
|El Paso
|TX
|1900 N Lee Trevino Dr
|El Paso
|TX
|Beach Street Commons
|Fort Worth
|TX
|El Dorado Marketplace
|Friendswood
|TX
|7715 Wesley Rd
|Greenville
|TX
|Valle Vista Mall
|Harlingen
|TX
|9405 Jensen Dr
|Houston
|TX
|Telephone Rd Shopping Center
|Houston
|TX
|Pearland Parkway Village
|Houston
|TX
|The Crossing At Fort Bend
|Houston
|TX
|Hearthstone Corners
|Houston
|TX
|11003 1/2 Market Street Rd
|Houston
|TX
|9417 Mesa
|Houston
|TX
|2219 Fulton Street
|Houston
|TX
|Fiesta Shopping Center
|Houston
|TX
|Irving Town Center
|Irving
|TX
|Haberle Plaza
|Jacksonville
|TX
|Killeen Mall
|Killeen
|TX
|2121 S Brahma
|Kingsville
|TX
|Bay Park Shopping Center
|La Marque
|TX
|The Marketplace At Bob Bullock
|Laredo
|TX
|Laredo Crossing
|Laredo
|TX
|201 Convent Ave
|Laredo
|TX
|Lubbock Shopping Center
|Lubbock
|TX
|The Crossing
|Mineral Wells
|TX
|Sharyland Towne Crossing
|Mission
|TX
|Westview Shopping Center
|Plainview
|TX
|Collin Creek Mall
|Plano
|TX
|3712 Gulfway Dr
|Port Arthur
|TX
|Roanoke Crossing Shops
|Roanoke
|TX
|4605 Avenue H
|Rosenberg
|TX
|5401 Kenwood Drive
|Rowlett
|TX
|Sunset Mall
|San Angelo
|TX
|5150 Southland Blvd
|San Angelo
|TX
|Parliament Plaza
|San Antonio
|TX
|1020 Sw Military Dr
|San Antonio
|TX
|2927 Nogalitos
|San Antonio
|TX
|Military Drive Plaza
|San Antonio
|TX
|Austin Highway Retail Center
|San Antonio
|TX
|Walzem Plaza
|San Antonio
|TX
|Madison’s Market Shopping Center
|San Antonio
|TX
|100 Soledad
|San Antonio
|TX
|Dellview Marketplace
|San Antonio
|TX
|San Benito Plaza
|San Benito
|TX
|2201 Texoma Pkwy
|Sherman
|TX
|Spencer Shopping Center
|South Houston
|TX
|Crossroads Shopping Center
|Vidor
|TX
|Weatherford Commons
|Weatherford
|TX
|Sikes Center Mall
|Wichita Falls
|TX
|Castle Rock Shpg Cntr
|Price
|UT
|973 W North Temple
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|9179 Village Shop Dr
|Sandy
|UT
|Chesapeake Square
|Chesapeake
|VA
|Virginia Center Commons
|Glen Allen
|VA
|Battlefield Shopping Center
|Leesburg
|VA
|Chippenham Forest Square
|Richmond
|VA
|Tanglewood Mall
|Roanoke
|VA
|Haygood Shopping Center
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Berlin Mall
|Berlin
|VT
|Highgate Commons Shopping Center
|Saint Albans
|VT
|Cascade Mall
|Burlington
|WA
|Three Rivers Mall
|Kelso
|WA
|Marysville Kmart Plaza
|Marysville
|WA
|College Market Place
|Poulsbo
|WA
|4181 N 56Th St
|Milwaukee
|WI
|Grand Avenue Mall
|Milwaukee
|WI
|Lincoln Plaza
|Rhinelander
|WI
|Wausau Center Mall
|Wausau
|WI
|Charleston Town Center
|Charleston
|WV
|Morgantown Mall
|Morgantown
|WV
|Eastridge Mall
|Casper
|WY
|Camel Plaza
|Gillette
|WY
|101 Gateway Blvd
|Rock Springs
|WY
Payless is the latest mall chain to file for bankruptcy, joining its colleagues Wet Seal, Aeropostale, American Apparel, The Limited, Eastern Outfitters, MC Sports, BCBG Max Azria, Gander Mountain, RadioShack, hhgregg, and Gordmans. This year, there have already been more retail bankruptcies than in all of 2016. Most companies now filing for bankruptcy were saddled with debt from past buyouts by private equity firms during previous retail downturns.
