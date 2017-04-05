Here’s The List Of Payless Stores That Will Be Closing

Now that Payless has filed for bankruptcy, the shoe chain will be closing the doors of 400 stores around the country. To help shoppers deal with the shutdowns, Payless has provided a list of not only which stores are closing but where shoppers can find stores nearby that will remain open.

You can check this PDF for the full list of store closings as well as the closest remaining open locations — though for some shoppers, that will simply be the Payless website.

Here’s the list of closing stores in a more accessible table format. Click on the top of any of the columns to sort the entire list by that column.

Payless is the latest mall chain to file for bankruptcy, joining its colleagues Wet Seal, Aeropostale, American Apparel, The Limited, Eastern Outfitters, MC Sports, BCBG Max Azria, Gander Mountain, RadioShack, hhgregg, and Gordmans. This year, there have already been more retail bankruptcies than in all of 2016. Most companies now filing for bankruptcy were saddled with debt from past buyouts by private equity firms during previous retail downturns.