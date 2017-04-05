Here’s The List Of Payless Stores That Will Be Closing

Now that Payless has filed for bankruptcy, the shoe chain will be closing the doors of 400 stores around the country. To help shoppers deal with the shutdowns, Payless has provided a list of not only which stores are closing but where shoppers can find stores nearby that will remain open.

You can check this PDF for the full list of store closings as well as the closest remaining open locations — though for some shoppers, that will simply be the Payless website.

Here’s the list of closing stores in a more accessible table format. Click on the top of any of the columns to sort the entire list by that column.

Store Location Town State
Shops At West Bessemer AL
Decatur Mall Decatur AL
Merchants Cove Shopping Center Foley AL
Loop Sc Mobile AL
Quintard Mall Oxford AL
University Mall Tuscaloosa AL
3115 Harrison Batesville AR
Berryville Center Berryville AR
Porters Common Shopping Center Blytheville AR
2212 N Washington Street Forrest City AR
Ozark Mall Outlot Harrison AR
Arkansas Shopping Center Hope AR
Hot Springs Mall Hot Springs National AR
1518 S Caraway Rd Jonesboro AR
Park Plaza Mall Little Rock AR
4316 Camp Robinson Rd North Little Rock AR
Valley Park Center Russellville AR
Twin City Shopping Center West Helena AR
5122 N 95th Ave Glendale AZ
108 N Morley Ave Nogales AZ
Tuscano Towne Center Phoenix AZ
Metro Center Phoenix AZ
Foothills Center Phoenix AZ
Plaza Vista Mall Sierra Vista AZ
Menlo Park Shopping Center Tucson AZ
Shasta Factory Outlets Anderson CA
Five Cities Center Arroyo Grande CA
Citrus Crossing Azusa CA
Shops At River Walk Bakersfield CA
1201 Columbus St Bakersfield CA
Sherwood Shopping Plaza Bell Gardens CA
Brea Union Plaza Brea CA
16 W Birch St Calexico CA
Corona Hills Marketplace Corona CA
Crescent City Center Crescent City CA
East County Square El Cajon CA
11934 Garvey Ave El Monte CA
Encinitas Ranch Town Center Encinitas CA
Manchester Center Fresno CA
Fulton Mall Fresno CA
3235 N First Fresno CA
Target Fullerton Shopping Center Fullerton CA
Garden Grove Pavilion Garden Grove CA
Page Plaza Hemet CA
Wal Mart Center Huntington Beach CA
455 W Willow St Long Beach CA
Clinging Vine Shopping Center Los Angeles CA
2602 N Broadway Los Angeles CA
Los Banos Creek Shopping Center Los Banos CA
Muir Station Martinez CA
Ceres Plaza Shopping Center Modesto CA
Target Center Orange CA
The Place On 47Th Street Palmdale CA
Palmdale Promenade Palmdale CA
Hilltop Mall Richmond CA
10181 Magnolia Ave Riverside CA
Rosemead Plaza Rosemead CA
Florin Towne Center Sacramento CA
Country Club Plaza Sacramento CA
1077 W Highland Ave San Bernardino CA
Plaza Pacifica San Clemente CA
2048 Story Rd San Jose CA
Border Plaza San Ysidro CA
Bristol Place Santa Ana CA
Bristol Marketplace Santa Ana CA
434 E Charter Way Stockton CA
Del Amo Fashion Center Torrance CA
1570 W Foothill Blvd Upland CA
Westfield Valencia Valencia CA
600 Redwood St Vallejo CA
Watsonville Square Watsonville CA
El Super Center Wilmington CA
20829 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills CA
Yreka Junction Yreka CA
Creekside Shopping Center Lakewood CO
Marketplace At Northglenn Northglenn CO
High Plains Shopping Center Sterling CO
Sand Hill Plaza Newtown CT
Strawberry Hill Shopping Center Norwalk CT
Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook CT
Waterbury Plaza Waterbury CT
Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield CT
6431 Georgia Ave Washington DC
Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center Washington DC
33497 S Dixie Hwy Florida City FL
Manor Plaza Fort Lauderdale FL
Harbor Shops Fort Lauderdale FL
Tamiami Trails Shops Miami FL
Shoppes Of Liberty City Miami FL
535 Pine Island Rd North Fort Myers FL
West Oaks Mall Ocoee FL
Silver Hills Shopping Center Orlando FL
Lake Fredrica Shopping Center Orlando FL
Sand Lake Corners Orlando FL
Panama City Mall Panama City FL
Pembroke Commons Shopping Center Pembroke Pines FL
Perry Plaza Perry FL
Royal Eagle Plaza Pompano Beach FL
Sawgrass Mills Sunrise FL
8201 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa FL
7414 University Blvd Winter Park FL
North Lake Mall Atlanta GA
Dublin Shopping Center Dublin GA
Delk Spectrum Shopping Center Marietta GA
Savannah Mall Savannah GA
Stockbridge Corners Stockbridge GA
Kona Coast Shopping Center Kailua Kona HI
Kukui Marketplace Lihue HI
Citicentre Plaza Carroll IA
Kimberly Commons Davenport IA
Scottsdale Shopping Center Chicago IL
9047 S Commercial Ave Chicago IL
5607 W Belmont Ave Chicago IL
Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center Chicago IL
4111 N Vermilion Danville IL
Hickory Point Mall Forsyth IL
Deerpath Commons Shopping Center Lake Zurich IL
Stonebrook Plaza Merrionette Park IL
4301 Avenue Of The Cities Moline IL
Lakeview Plaza Orland Park IL
Rockton Shopping Center Rockford IL
Pine Tree Plaza Sterling IL
Fountain Square Waukegan IL
Plaza North Terre Haute IN
2326 Industrial Rd Emporia KS
3511 10Th St Great Bend KS
Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson KS
Liberal Plaza Shopping Center Liberal KS
2815 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY
New Cut Market Center Louisville KY
Town Fair Center Louisville KY
82 Madison Square Center Madisonville KY
Northside Shoppes Murray KY
Towne Square Mall Owensboro KY
Kentucky Oaks Mall Paducah KY
Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center Abbeville LA
Ascension Plaza Gonzales LA
East Side Plaza Houma LA
Algiers Plaza New Orleans LA
Belleview Plaza Shopping Center Plaquemine LA
2517 Hollywood Ave Shreveport LA
Kmart Shopping Center Shreveport LA
North Shore Square Mall Slidell LA
610 N Canal Blvd Thibodaux LA
Walpole Mall East Walpole MA
Kingston Collection Kingston MA
Berkshire Mall Lanesboro MA
Shoppes At Blackstone Valley Millbury MA
Market Basket Plaza Raynham MA
Eastfield Mall Springfield MA
The Center At Hobbs Brook Sturbridge MA
Wareham Crossing Wareham MA
Scarlet Brook Marketplace West Boylston MA
Westford Valley Marketplace Westford MA
Greendale Mall Worcester MA
Forest Village Park Forestville MD
Marley Station Glen Burnie MD
Eastover Shopping Center Oxon Hill MD
Federal Plaza Rockville MD
Broadway Shopping Center Bangor ME
The Shops At Biddeford Crossing Biddeford ME
Maine Coast Mall Ellsworth ME
Aroostook Centre Presque Isle ME
Adrian Mall Adrian MI
Alpena Mall Alpena MI
Bay City Mall Bay City MI
Orchards Mall Benton Harbor MI
Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center Big Rapids MI
1435 N Mitchell St Cadillac MI
5616 W Vernor Hwy Detroit MI
The Mall Of Monroe Monroe MI
Meridian Mall Okemos MI
Sterling Ponds Shopping Center Sterling Heights MI
8621 East Point Douglas Road Cottage Grove MN
Elk Park Center Elk River MN
Medford Outlet Center Medford MN
Easten Shopping Center Moorhead MN
Water Tower Place Arnold MO
North Cass Center Belton MO
Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield MO
Southtown Shopping Center Chillicothe MO
Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center Grandview MO
11115 E Truman Rd Independence MO
Hastings Plaza Kirksville MO
Kirkwood Commons Kirkwood MO
Maryville Shopping Center Maryville MO
Osage Beach Premium Outlets Osage Beach MO
1758 S 20th Street Ozark MO
Southpoint Shopping Center Sikeston MO
981 Brookway Blvd Brookhaven MS
832 S State St Clarksdale MS
712 Bartur St Hattiesburg MS
2911 Terry Rd Jackson MS
Edgewood Mall Mccomb MS
Bonita Lakes Mall Meridian MS
North Park Mall Ridgeland MS
Yazooville Shopping Center Yazoo City MS
Northgate Shopping Center Fayetteville NC
Shops At Mt Airy Mount Airy NC
Commerce Center New Bern NC
Vinton Square Shopping Center Omaha NE
Oak View Mall Omaha NE
Rochester Marketplace Rochester NH
Seacoast Shopping Center Seabrook NH
574 Bloomfield Ave Bloomfield NJ
Acme Plaza Cape May Court House NJ
Mid State Mall East Brunswick NJ
Lowes Shopping Center East Rutherford NJ
Marlboro Plaza Englishtown NJ
Marlton Crossing Marlton NJ
Phillipsburg Mall Phillipsburg NJ
White Sands Mall Alamogordo NM
Sycamore Plaza Albuquerque NM
Mills Plaza Shpg Cntr Las Vegas NM
501 S Main St Roswell NM
Roswell Center Roswell NM
Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center Gardnerville NV
29 W Fordham Rd Bronx NY
3189 County Rd 10 Canandaigua NY
Great Northern Mall Clay NY
Delaware Plaza Delmar NY
Shoppingtown Mall Dewitt NY
Aurora Village Shopping Center East Aurora NY
Roosevelt Field Mall Garden City NY
Genesee Valley Shopping Center Geneseo NY
5999 S Park Avenue Hamburg NY
St Lawrence Centre Massena NY
Harriman Commons Monroe NY
219 West 34th Street #223 New York NY
Northern Lights Shopping Center North Syracuse NY
301 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda NY
137 State Route 104 Oswego NY
45 E Main St Patchogue NY
Panorama Plaza Rochester NY
South Shore Commons Staten Island NY
Century 21 Plaza Westbury NY
Eastern Hills Shopping Center Williamsville NY
Eastgate Plaza Williamsville NY
Yorktown Green Shopping Center Yorktown Heights NY
Chapel Hill Mall Akron OH
642 Race St Cincinnati OH
Delhi Shopping Center Cincinnati OH
Eastland Mall Columbus OH
3390 S High St Columbus OH
Vineyard Plaza Eastlake OH
Midway Mall Elyria OH
805 Memorial Drive Lancaster OH
East Gate Shopping Center Lima OH
1932 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH
Knox Village Square Mount Vernon OH
Tri-County Mall Springdale OH
Bunker Hill Shopping Center Altus OK
1720E S Broadway Edmond OK
Edmond Plaza Shopping Center Edmond OK
Central Mall Lawton OK
Damann Plaza Norman OK
2500 Nw 23Rd St Oklahoma City OK
7401 S Shields Blvd Oklahoma City OK
2901 Nw 63rd St Oklahoma City OK
2720 N 14Th St Ponca City OK
Springs Village Sand Springs OK
321 S Main St Sapulpa OK
2175 S Sheridan Rd Tulsa OK
Cascade Commons Hood River OR
11621 Island Avenue La Grande OR
Milwaukie Market Place Milwaukie OR
Pacific Plaza Shopping Center Newport OR
Pioneer Plaza Springfield OR
Aliquippa Shopping Center Aliquippa PA
Plank Rd Commons Altoona PA
Bristol Commerce Plaza Bristol PA
Rockvale Square Lancaster PA
997 Wildlife Lodge Rd Lower Burrell PA
Countryside Shopping Center Mount Pleasant PA
Montgomery Square Shopping Center North Wales PA
Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills Tarentum PA
Bradford Town Center Towanda PA
Washington Crown Center Washington PA
Wind Gap Plaza Wind Gap PA
Barranquitas Barranquitas PR
Plaza Canovanas Canovanas PR
Corozal Shopping Center Corozal PR
El Monte Town Center Coto Laurel PR
Plaza Wal-Mart Guayama PR
Juncos Plaza Juncos PR
Plaza Atenas Manati PR
Western Plaza Mayaguez PR
Plaza Del Oeste San German PR
San Lorenzo Shopping Center San Lorenzo PR
Calle Munoz Rivera #8 San Sebastian PR
720 25h Avenue Brookings SD
K-Mart Center Sioux Falls SD
Yankton Mall Yankton SD
Columbia Mall Columbia TN
2097 S Highland Ave Jackson TN
West Towne Shopping Center Jackson TN
Maryville Commons Maryville TN
3122 Lamar Ave Memphis TN
Kb Plaza Amarillo TX
Four Corners-Angleton Angleton TX
2664 Demory Lane Aransas Pass TX
Pioneer Parkway Arlington TX
Barton Creek Square Austin TX
Shops At Tech Ridge Austin TX
Parkdale Mall Beaumont TX
Eastgate Shopping Center Bellmead TX
2011 S Gregg St Big Spring TX
308 W Commerce Brownwood TX
301 Constitution Dr Copperas Cove TX
1813 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi TX
Casa View Shopping Center Dallas TX
Dumas Center Dumas TX
100 W Main St Eagle Pass TX
Cielo Vista Mall El Paso TX
Sunland Park Mall El Paso TX
119 S Stanton St El Paso TX
1900 N Lee Trevino Dr El Paso TX
Beach Street Commons Fort Worth TX
El Dorado Marketplace Friendswood TX
7715 Wesley Rd Greenville TX
Valle Vista Mall Harlingen TX
9405 Jensen Dr Houston TX
Telephone Rd Shopping Center Houston TX
Pearland Parkway Village Houston TX
The Crossing At Fort Bend Houston TX
Hearthstone Corners Houston TX
11003 1/2 Market Street Rd Houston TX
9417 Mesa Houston TX
2219 Fulton Street Houston TX
Fiesta Shopping Center Houston TX
Irving Town Center Irving TX
Haberle Plaza Jacksonville TX
Killeen Mall Killeen TX
2121 S Brahma Kingsville TX
Bay Park Shopping Center La Marque TX
The Marketplace At Bob Bullock Laredo TX
Laredo Crossing Laredo TX
201 Convent Ave Laredo TX
Lubbock Shopping Center Lubbock TX
The Crossing Mineral Wells TX
Sharyland Towne Crossing Mission TX
Westview Shopping Center Plainview TX
Collin Creek Mall Plano TX
3712 Gulfway Dr Port Arthur TX
Roanoke Crossing Shops Roanoke TX
4605 Avenue H Rosenberg TX
5401 Kenwood Drive Rowlett TX
Sunset Mall San Angelo TX
5150 Southland Blvd San Angelo TX
Parliament Plaza San Antonio TX
1020 Sw Military Dr San Antonio TX
2927 Nogalitos San Antonio TX
Military Drive Plaza San Antonio TX
Austin Highway Retail Center San Antonio TX
Walzem Plaza San Antonio TX
Madison’s Market Shopping Center San Antonio TX
100 Soledad San Antonio TX
Dellview Marketplace San Antonio TX
San Benito Plaza San Benito TX
2201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman TX
Spencer Shopping Center South Houston TX
Crossroads Shopping Center Vidor TX
Weatherford Commons Weatherford TX
Sikes Center Mall Wichita Falls TX
Castle Rock Shpg Cntr Price UT
973 W North Temple Salt Lake City UT
9179 Village Shop Dr Sandy UT
Chesapeake Square Chesapeake VA
Virginia Center Commons Glen Allen VA
Battlefield Shopping Center Leesburg VA
Chippenham Forest Square Richmond VA
Tanglewood Mall Roanoke VA
Haygood Shopping Center Virginia Beach VA
Berlin Mall Berlin VT
Highgate Commons Shopping Center Saint Albans VT
Cascade Mall Burlington WA
Three Rivers Mall Kelso WA
Marysville Kmart Plaza Marysville WA
College Market Place Poulsbo WA
4181 N 56Th St Milwaukee WI
Grand Avenue Mall Milwaukee WI
Lincoln Plaza Rhinelander WI
Wausau Center Mall Wausau WI
Charleston Town Center Charleston WV
Morgantown Mall Morgantown WV
Eastridge Mall Casper WY
Camel Plaza Gillette WY
101 Gateway Blvd Rock Springs WY

Payless is the latest mall chain to file for bankruptcy, joining its colleagues Wet Seal, Aeropostale, American Apparel, The Limited, Eastern Outfitters, MC Sports, BCBG Max Azria, Gander Mountain, RadioShackhhgregg, and Gordmans. This year, there have already been more retail bankruptcies than in all of 2016. Most companies now filing for bankruptcy were saddled with debt from past buyouts by private equity firms during previous retail downturns.

