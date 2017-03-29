Target Recalls 19K Tic-Tac-Toe Boards Over Magnet Choking Hazard

There’s just something about shiny little things that makes children – and some adults – put the objects in their mouths. But that’s dangerous and even more hazardous when the object happens to be a magnet. To that end: Target is recalling thousands of magnetic tic-tac-toe boards.

Target announced the recall Wednesday of 19,000 magnetic tic-tac-toe games that contain pieces with magnets on the back that could fall off, posing a choking hazard.

According to a recall notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, choking on one magnet is bad, but if two or more magnets are swallowed they could pose a serious health issue.

That’s because two magnets can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis, and death, the CPSC warns.

We learned that these magnets can do an awful lot of damage if swallowed shortly after tiny high-powered magnetic spheres, such as Buckyballs, became popular. Since 2009, the CPSC has been recalling these products and filing lawsuits against the companies that continue to make these potentially dangerous items.

In this case, Target says it is aware of one report in which a magnet fell off the game piece, but no injuries were reported.

The 10×10 inch plywood board games were sold at Target stores nationally from Dec. 2016 to Feb. 2017 for $5.

The affected games can be identified by the model number 234-25-1089 printed on the bottom right corner and come with nine “X” and heart-shaped pieces.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the games and return it to Target for a full refund.