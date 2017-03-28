Coca-Cola Plant In Northern Ireland Closed After Human Waste Found In Some Cans

When people talk about the ingredients in Coca-Cola that are cause for concern, they’re usually talking about things like high fructose corn syrup and caffeine — not human waste.

A Coca-Cola plant in Northern Ireland has been shut down after employees found several tainted cans on the production line at the facility.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that police and health officials have opened an investigation into the situation after human waste was discovered in cans that had clogged a machine at the company’s Lisburn plant just outside Belfast.

The contaminated cans were found during the night shift last week when employees checked on a malfunctioning machine.

A source close to the matter tells the Belfast Telegraph that the cans likely came from Germany and were to be filled with soda, sealed with tops, and then sold.

“It was absolutely horrible, and the machines had to be turned off for about 15 hours to be cleaned,” the source said.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola tells the Belfast Telegraph that the incident was isolated and that it was identified immediately through “robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected batch was immediately impounded and will not be sold.”

“We are treating this matter extremely seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in cooperation with the PSNI,” the rep said.

Federal food safety officials in Northern Ireland say they are aware of the incident.

“There is no evidence to suggest that any affected product has reached the market,” the Food Standards Agency said. “The incident is subject to an investigation by the PSNI and the environmental health unit of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.”