McDonald’s Selling Bottled Big Mac & Filet-O-Fish Sauces… In Canada

For years, McDonald’s has been toying with consumers’ apparent love of its “Special” Big Mac sauce by hosting limited-time giveaways of bottles and containers of the condiment. Now, the company is ready to actually sell this sauce — along with the condiments for its Filet-O-Fish and McChicken sandwiches — but you’ll have to go to Canada to score a container.

McDonald’s Canada announced on Twitter this week that it will begin selling bottles of the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, and McChicken sauces at grocery stores this spring.

Get ready Canada! Launching on grocery shelves this spring. #BigMacSauce pic.twitter.com/2Q0JyqaBTi — McDonald's Canada (@McD_Canada) March 21, 2017

So what does this mean for customers? Well, essentially it gives them another option when picking out which mayonnaise style sauce (McChicken), tartar sauce (Filet-O-Fish), or Thousand Island/“sandwich sauce” (Big Mac) to bring home. And they won’t have to shell out hundreds, or thousands, of dollars for bottles of Big Mac sauce on eBay.

McDonald’s Canada first debuted the bottles at the Grocery and Specialty Food West Show in Vancouver, Canada, Foodbeast reports, adding that the sauces were made in conjunction with Kraft Heinz.

It’s unclear if the sauces will eventually find their way to grocery store shelves in the U.S. We’ve reached out to McDonald’s U.S. arm and will update this post when we hear back.

In the meantime, you don’t necessarily have to cross the border for a bottle of Big Mac sauce. Back in 2012, the company’s executive chef demonstrated in a YouTube video just how you can make the iconic sauce yourself.