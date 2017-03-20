Blue Buffalo & Wellness Dog Foods Recalled For Hormone That Can Make Dog Sick

When people and animals have a thyroid hormone deficiency, that’s treated with doses of the hormone. When you don’t have a deficiency, extra thyroid hormone can make you sick, which is why beef-based dog foods from popular brands Blue Buffalo and Wellness have been recalled.

What are the signs that your pet might have consumed more thyroid hormone than it’s supposed to? The Food and Drug Administration cites increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate, and restlessness. If the animal keeps eating food with thyroid hormone for an extended period, it could experience weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing.

What should you look for? Here are the two food types affected in this recall:

• Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs: 13.2 ounce can. Look for best-by dates of 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19, or 30 AUG 19 printed on the bottom of the can.

WellPet is asking customers who have the food or who have any questions to contact them wecare@wellpet.com or call 1-877-227-9587.

• BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner: 12.5 ounce can. Look for best-by date of June 7, 2019 printed on the bottom of the can.

If you have concerns with this product or need more information, conctact Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 from 8 AM or by email at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com for more information.

Out of the two recalls, Blue Buffalo reports receiving one report from the Food and Drug Administration of a dog that displayed these symptoms after eating beef dog food, and Wellness reports receiving three reports forwarded of from the FDA. The companies say that all of the dogs have made full recoveries. However, if it turns out that your dog has eaten any of this food, check with your veterinarian.