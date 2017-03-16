McDonald’s: Hacker Posted Anti-Trump Message On Twitter Account

McDonald’s is blaming hackers for a post on the fast food chain’s official Twitter account that contained some less-than-kind words for President Trump.

The Tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s corporate account at 9:16 a.m. ET this morning. As you can see from the below screengrab, it expressed an opinion about Trump’s presidential qualities:

About 20 minutes later, the message was removed.

Could this post be the musings of a rogue McD’s social media staffer? It wouldn’t be unheard of.

Back in 2011, a person tasked with running the Chrysler Twitter feed posted that “Detroit is known as the #motorcity and yet no one here knows how to f****** drive” — a post he later claimed was supposed to go on his personal account but was accidentally published on Chrysler’s feed via TweetDeck.

For now, McDonald’s says this morning’s post was the result of a hacked account:

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Just yesterday, several other high-profile Twitter accounts like Forbes and BBC North America were hacked to show support for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It’s unclear who was responsible for those attacks.