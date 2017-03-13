Sony Adding (Some) PS4 Games To PlayStation Now Streaming Library

Image courtesy of Jon Fingas

March 13, 2017 3:26 pm EDT By

A few weeks after Microsoft announced it would offer a new monthly subscription that includes access to downloadable Xbox games, rival Sony says it’s expanding its PlayStation Now library to include some PlayStation 4 titles.

In addition to the 483 PS3 games currently in the library, an unnamed number of PS4 games will be available to stream to PS4 consoles or PCs, writes a PlayStation Now executive.

The new feature will start with a private test — if you have an active subscription, you may receive an email — before launch. As for when that will happen, it’s unclear: The PlayStation blog notes only that they’ll “share more information as we get closer to launch.”

As for the inability to download games, Sony spins this is as a positive, touting cloud streaming technology that lets users start playing any game in the catalog quickly “without needing to wait for downloads.”

Previous Facebook Tells Developers To Quit It With The “Surveillance” Already
Next JCPenney Goes For Sears’ Jugular With Expanded Home Services