Amazon Launches Spanish-Language Version Of U.S. Site

Amazon is no stranger to selling in multiple languages, with sites in more than a dozen countries, but until now the U.S. version Amazon has never included an option to make it more accessible to Spanish-speaking users.

Visitors will be able to toggle between the English and Spanish versions of the site, an Amazon spokeswoman told CNET.

This is the first time that Amazon has taken the bilingual approach to its flagship site, though there is an option on Amazon China that anglicizes some of the text.

“Customers will be able to shop, browse and search for millions of products, view their shopping cart, and place orders in Spanish on Amazon.com and through the Amazon Mobile Shopping app,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will continue to roll out the shopping experience over the coming weeks,” she said, so more customers should see the option to shop Amazon.com in Spanish soon.